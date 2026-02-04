Clarest Health Launches “Clarest at Home,” Closing the Gap in Medication Management from Facility to Front Door

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clarest Health, a leader in personalized medication management, announced the launch of Clarest at Home, a comprehensive at-home medication care solution. This offering is designed to support the growing population of older Americans managing complex chronic conditions and multiple medications. By extending its expert pharmacy services beyond long-term care (LTC) and post-acute facilities directly into the home, Clarest Health now provides a seamless, end-to-end ecosystem that rivals existing market solutions.

As healthcare moves toward value-based care, the transition from facility to home remains a critical vulnerability. Clarest at Home addresses this by combining advanced technology with proactive, pharmacist-led interventions to reduce confusion, ensure medication adherence, decrease hospital readmissions, and lower the total cost of care for patients and the healthcare organizations that serve them.

Leveraging Clarest’s deep roots in the LTC and post-acute sectors (through divisions like ProCare and Remedi), this new solution ensures that the high-level clinical oversight patients receive in a facility continues after discharge.

“In a healthcare landscape often paralyzed by fragmentation, true innovation isn't just about new technology. It's about connectivity,” said Hammad Shah, CEO of Clarest Health. “With the launch of Clarest at Home, we are not merely entering the home care market; we are closing the loop on the care continuum. We are moving from a transactional pharmacy model to a longitudinal outcomes model, ensuring that 'patient-centricity' is an operational reality, not just a buzzword. We are empowering patients, especially older adults who want to age at home, to bring the safety and precision of a clinical setting into their living rooms.”

Clarest at Home operates in concert with Clarest’s existing portfolio, including Clarest Path (comprehensive medication management) and its facility-based pharmacy services. This interoperability allows health plans and healthcare providers to manage a patient’s entire medication journey through a single partner, rather than fragmenting care across multiple vendors.

About Clarest Health

Clarest Health is a leader in personalized medication management, leveraging advanced technology and deep clinical expertise to improve medication adherence and safety for patients and providers across the care continuum. From specialized pharmacy services for long-term care facilities to comprehensive in-home medication support and comprehensive medication management for payers, our integrated solutions are designed to advance patient health at every step, at scale. Through our adherence technologies and data-driven approach, we provide clarity and support that empower better outcomes, reduce risk, and ensure individuals live healthier lives.

For more information about Clarest at Home, visit https://clarest.com/clarest-at-home/.