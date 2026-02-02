Hasbro and Legendary Entertainment Enter the Ring for Epic Street Fighter™ Toy Collaboration Ahead of Highly Anticipated New Film

PAWTUCKET, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hasbro, a leading games, IP and toy company, today announced a new licensing partnership with Legendary Entertainment timed to the highly anticipated live-action Street Fighter movie arriving in theaters October 16, 2026. The collaboration will bring the film’s iconic characters to life through a line of action figures, toys, and collectibles, extending the experience from the big screen into the hands of fans worldwide.

Hasbro’s legacy with the Street Fighter franchise stretches back to the arcade-era phenomenon Street Fighter™ II: The World Warrior, when the company created a popular line of action figures, vehicles, and playsets that helped bring the game’s iconic characters from the arcade into fans’ homes worldwide.

“Returning to Street Fighter is more than a collaboration – it’s a homecoming rooted in one of the most influential video games of all time,” said Tim Kilpin, President of Toy, Licensing, and Entertainment at Hasbro. “Our work on Street Fighter II: The World Warrior gave us firsthand insight into what makes these characters so iconic. That connection to the franchise’s origins allows us to honor its legacy while delivering new products that capture the spirit, style, and energy fans have embraced for decades.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Hasbro to bring the iconic Street Fighter film and experience into the homes of devoted fans,” said Amber Sheppo, SVP of Consumer Products & Partnerships at Legendary. “Legendary has a proven track record of translating beloved IP with passionate fan bases into cultural moments through our films, and we can’t wait to see audiences around the globe engage with the full Street Fighter universe both in theaters and at home.”

Hasbro aims to bring its signature, high-quality product innovation to this legacy franchise and will be sharing more information in the coming months.

Street Fighter, based on Capcom’s iconic and globally successful video game franchise, will be released in theaters on October 16, 2026. The film boasts a star-studded cast, including Noah Centineo (Ken), Andrew Koji (Ryu), Callina Liang (Chung-Li), Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoai (Akuma), David Dastmalchian (M. Bison), Cody Rhodes (Guile), with Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (Balrog), and Jason Momoa (Blanka), and many others.

About Hasbro

Hasbro is a leading games, IP and toy company whose mission is to create joy and community through the magic of play. With over 164 years of expertise, Hasbro delivers groundbreaking play experiences and reaches over 500 million kids, families and fans around the world, through physical and digital games, video games, toys, licensed consumer products, location-based entertainment, film, TV and more.

Through its franchise-first approach, Hasbro unlocks value from both new and legacy IP, including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, MONOPOLY, HASBRO GAMES, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands. Powered by its portfolio of thousands of iconic marks and a diversified network of partners and subsidiary studios, Hasbro brings fans together wherever they are, from tabletop to screen.

For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, a 2025 JUST Capital Industry Leader, one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50, and a Brand that Matters by Fast Company. For more information, visit https://corporate.hasbro.com or @Hasbro on LinkedIn. HAS-CP

About Legendary Entertainment

Legendary Entertainment is a leading media company with film (Legendary Pictures), television and digital (Legendary Television and Digital Media) and comics (Legendary Comics) divisions dedicated to owning, developing, producing, marketing and delivering content to worldwide audiences. Legendary has built a library of marquee media properties and has established itself as a trusted brand which consistently delivers high-quality, commercial entertainment including some of the world's most popular intellectual property. In aggregate, Legendary Pictures-associated productions have realized grosses of nearly $21 billion worldwide at the box office. To learn more visit: www.legendary.com.

STREET FIGHTER TM and © 2026 Capcom and Legendary. All rights reserved.