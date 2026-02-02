Faraday Future Founder and Co-CEO YT Jia Shares Weekly Investor Update: FF Signs a Stock Purchase Agreement for the Sale of $10 Million of its Class A Common Stock to a Designated Third Party Identified by AIxC

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today shared a weekly business update from YT Jia, Founder and Global Co-CEO of FF.

“First, I want to share an important capital markets update. FF has signed a stock purchase agreement with a designated third party identified by AIxC. AIxC will fund FF $10 million, before offering expenses, and FF will issue the third party with $10 million in FF Class A common stock based on the most recent closing price prior to the closing date. The closing is anticipated to take place on or before February 13, subject to customary closing conditions, and subject to approval of an increase in authorized shares at FF’s special meeting of stockholders on February 13. This is a pure equity financing. There is no discount to the market, and no convertible debt is, or derivative instruments are involved.

AIXC has previously indicated a desire to tokenize FF Class A common stock, subject to regulatory and other considerations. FF intends to use the proceeds from the offering, for general corporate purposes, including but not limited to preliminary costs associated with the FX Super One and potentially for purchases of FF EAI robotics, including production, sales expansion, and scaled deliveries.

This coming week, on February 4, we will hold the FF “EAI Robotics & Vehicle +” Embodied Intelligence Robotics Final Launch and FF/FX Par Summit.

We will not only launch the first three FF embodied intelligence (EAI) robots, but also open paid pre-orders and full sales, and strive to achieve delivery in the same month for at least two of the models, becoming one of the first companies to achieve simultaneous delivery of humanoid and non-humanoid robotics in the U.S. and targeting to become an industry-leading company.

We will also unveil our FF EAI Robotics’ “Three-in-One” ecosystem strategy—covering product technology, business execution, and ecosystem development—along with the “6-3-3” industry application and practical value scenarios and will announce the “Four Future Trends” of the EAI robotics industry.

At 3:30 PM on February 4, Pacific Standard time, which is 7:30 AM on February 5, Beijing time, we will host a global live broadcast from the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show in Las Vegas. We warmly invite everyone to tune in and watch. Now, more updates on the progress we made on the FFAI EAI flywheel.

On S4, Product Execution & Delivery:

Following the roll-off of the first FX Super One vehicle at the Hanford plant, ongoing vehicle production and roll-off will continue to support compliance testing and market-related activities. The manufacturing team continues to optimize and validate process documentation. As of this week, the initial version of the final assembly process control plans—covering 539 documents—has been completed. In parallel, 65% of the required training and validation activities have also been completed, laying a solid foundation for the upcoming initial production ramp-up.

EAI robotics have also entered the production preparation phase, while scenario-specific customization, testing, and data training are being carried out in parallel to accelerate the upcoming delivery process.

On S6 Middle East:

This week, two FX Super One vehicles were delivered at our UAE plant in Ras Al Khaimah to the UAE Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Blue Sea Auto, a professional automotive service company in the UAE. This reflects continued deliveries in the Middle East. Going forward, the Company will continue to optimize its products and service experience based on the needs of Middle Eastern users and local usage environments, driving broader adoption of EAI vehicles in the Middle East market.

On the Crypto Flywheel, here are This Week’s Key Updates from AIxC:

As I noted at the beginning of my update, a third party identified by AIxC has signed a $10 million equity purchase agreement for FF Class A common stock. AIxC has previously indicated a desire to develop a replicable RWA financial model for the tokenization of public equities, subject to regulatory and other considerations.

Meanwhile, AIxC continues to report strong growth in its data metrics. That’s all for this week. I’ll see you all next week in Las Vegas at the February 4 launch event!”

Faraday Future is a California-based global intelligent Company founded in 2014 and is dedicated to reshaping the future of mobility through vehicle electrification, intelligent technologies, and AI innovation. Its flagship vehicle, the FF 91, began deliveries in 2023 and reflects the brand’s pursuit of ultra-luxury, cutting-edge technology, and high performance. FF’s second brand, FX, targets the high-volume mainstream vehicle market. Its first model, Super One, is positioned as a first-class EAI-MPV, with deliveries planned to begin in 2026. FF recently announced its entry into the Embodied AI Robotics business with sales beginning this year, connecting its future strategy of bringing a new era of EAI vehicles and EAI robotics. For more information, please visit https://www.ff.com/

