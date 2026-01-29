KBRA Public Finance Ratings Now Available on Investortools’ Perform Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA) announced today that its Public Finance ratings are now available on the Investortools platform, a leading provider of fixed income investment management solutions.

The integration is delivered through Perform, Investortools’ portfolio, order, and execution management (POEM) solution. Through this enhancement, portfolio managers and other investors can access and incorporate KBRA’s ratings directly into their daily workflows, supporting more efficient credit analysis and decision-making. The collaboration expands access to KBRA’s Public Finance credit ratings and reflects KBRA’s continued focus on transparency and investor-driven solutions.

“Making our Public Finance ratings available through Investortools’ Perform underscores KBRA’s commitment to meeting the evolving needs of municipal investors,” said Kate Kennedy, Chief Corporate Strategy Officer at KBRA. “By embedding our insights into a platform investors use every day, we help support rigorous credit analysis and well-informed investment decisions.”

KBRA is a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO), and its Public Finance team ended 2025 with over $600 billion in municipal bonds rated, a milestone that underscores the market’s confidence in the transparent and rigorous approach. KBRA’s Public Finance ratings span a broad range of municipal credits, including state and local governments, transportation infrastructure, public utilities, and essential service enterprises. Making these ratings available on Perform expands investor access to KBRA’s forward-looking credit opinions and reinforces the agency’s growing role in the municipal market. Investortools clients using both Perform and CreditScope can also leverage the integration to enhance their credit data insights.

“Our clients need access to the best and most up-to-date information they can get their hands on to make informed trading decisions, and KBRA’s forward-looking approach to evaluating credit aligns with our mission,” said Brandon Kane, Vice President and Head of Product Programming at Investortools. “We continue to innovate across fixed income workflows, and this partnership is another example of how we scale with our clients by integrating high-value data directly into their decision-making environment.”

The Investortools platform provides a unified, cloud-based solution for portfolio management, trading, credit analysis, and compliance to support institutional fixed income workflows end to end.

As market participants increasingly rely on integrated technology to navigate evolving credit conditions, the availability of KBRA’s ratings within the Investortools platform supports more informed decision-making, stronger risk management, and a more resilient fixed income ecosystem.

About Investortools

For more than four decades, Investortools has been a leading provider of solutions regarded by the industry as a prerequisite for fixed-income investment management. Its comprehensive product suite covers portfolio, order, and execution management, performance analytics, 2a-7 compliance, and credit analysis. Trusted by over 200 firms managing more than $1 trillion in assets, Investortools supports SMA managers, fund managers, broker-dealers, and other key market participants.

About KBRA

KBRA, one of the major credit rating agencies, is registered in the U.S., EU, and the UK. KBRA is recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency in Taiwan, and is also a Designated Rating Organization for structured finance ratings in Canada. As a full-service credit rating agency, investors can use KBRA ratings for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

