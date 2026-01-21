Aeropay Expands Headquarters as Chicago’s Fintech Ecosystem Grows

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aeropay, a leading U.S. pay by bank provider, today announced the opening of its expanded Chicago headquarters, marking a major milestone in the company’s continued growth and investment in its hometown market. The new headquarters was completed in partnership with Centre Construction Group, which led the buildout of the space.

This new headquarters gives us the space to grow our team, collaborate more effectively, and continue building the next generation of digital payments infrastructure from right here in our hometown. Share

Aeropay has leased 15,000 square feet across the entire 39th-floor penthouse level of One East Wacker, a 560,000-square-foot office building that recently underwent extensive upgrades, including a modernized lobby, renovated corridors and restrooms, multiple spec suites, and a new amenity floor. The amenity floor, overseen by wellness amenities management service Lulafit, also includes 1 Events at One East Wacker, a state-of-the-art event and conference center.

"Chicago has always been central to Aeropay’s story," said Dan Muller, CEO of Aeropay. "This new headquarters gives us the space to grow our team, collaborate more effectively, and continue building the next generation of digital payments infrastructure from right here in our hometown."

The new office reflects the broader transformation of downtown Chicago, which has seen a resurgence as a hub for fintech and innovation. Once known primarily as a finance center, the city is now attracting fintech leaders and growing companies drawn to its vibrant, modern ecosystem. Organizations are returning to offices or adopting hybrid work models, fueling demand for premium downtown real estate and creating opportunities for businesses like Aeropay to expand.

“Aeropay’s new office is a clear example of how the Chicago office market is evolving,” said Nick Kilianek, Senior Project Manager at Centre Construction Group. “Today’s workplaces are designed around connection, collaboration, and creating spaces employees are excited to come into.”

“Aeropay’s expansion is the kind of hometown success story that is defining Chicago’s next chapter,” said Phil Clement, President and CEO of World Business Chicago. “As major investments continue to reshape the Loop and surrounding neighborhoods, Chicago is re-emerging as a hub for innovation—particularly in fintech and financial services, where homegrown companies are scaling alongside global leaders. Aeropay’s growth reflects the strength of Chicago’s financial talent, infrastructure, and entrepreneurial ecosystem. On behalf of the Chicagoland business community, we congratulate Aeropay and look forward to supporting the company as it continues to grow and thrive here in Chicago.”

Aeropay’s new office is designed to foster collaboration, innovation, and flexibility, reflecting the company’s culture and long-term vision in a city that continues to attract innovative companies seeking vibrant, flexible office environments.

About Aeropay

Aeropay is a leading pay-by-bank provider that powers instant, direct, and secure bank payments for businesses and their customers. With solutions spanning pay-ins and payouts, Aeropay helps merchants reduce costs, improve cash flow, and enhance customer experiences. Learn more at www.aeropay.com.

About Centre Construction Group

Centre Construction Group is a full-service commercial general contracting company dedicated to delivering a one of a kind building experience. Serving Chicago, Arizona, and beyond, our diverse team specializes in construction services across a variety of markets including office, hospitality, retail, industrial & more. Learn more at www.centreconstructiongroup.com.