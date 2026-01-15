Cengage School Launches Explore, a Unified K–12 Learning Platform Designed to Engage Every Student and Personalize Instruction at Scale

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cengage School, the K-12 education business of global edtech company Cengage Group, today announced the launch of Explore, a new digital learning platform designed to simplify teaching and learning while improving student engagement and outcomes. Explore brings together immersive, standards-aligned instruction with real-time data and classroom tools in a single, cohesive experience built to scale across classrooms, schools and districts.

“Explore delivers meaningful outcomes by giving educators the tools and insights they need to empower college and career readiness for every learner,” says Marty Lange, Cengage School Share

The overwhelming majority of K-12 administrators (93%) and educators (86%) believe it is essential to use educational technology in the classroom to support student engagement, personalize learning and foster collaboration among students. Building on this need, Explore was developed through extensive research and direct input from more than 850 educators, administrators and students to support the education community across all learning environments.

“Explore was designed to make a real difference in classrooms, not to add complexity,” said Marty Lange, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Cengage School. “By partnering closely with educators, we built a platform that saves teachers time, supports personalized instruction and helps prepare students for success beyond the classroom. Explore delivers meaningful outcomes by giving educators the tools and insights they need to empower college and career readiness for every learner, while staying grounded in what they told us matters most: simplicity, flexibility and insight.”

Educators today rely on a wide range of digital tools throughout the school year, many of which can feel clunky, hard to navigate and unintuitive. Cengage School’s Explore platform builds on existing digital learning tools to bring together instructional content, engaging resources, classroom tools and reporting in a single interface, with features intended to reduce friction for educators while supporting student engagement and learning at scale.

Core platform components include:

Scalable Simplicity: Explore offers an experience designed to grow with classroom and district needs. An intuitive interface and personalized dashboards help educators and students keep key actions front and center.

Explore offers an experience designed to grow with classroom and district needs. An intuitive interface and personalized dashboards help educators and students keep key actions front and center. Actionable Insight: Explore turns classroom activity into information educators can act on. Real-time reporting provides multiple views of student progress, allowing for timely instructional decisions. Later this year educators will be able to identify learning gaps and tailor instruction more effectively using AI-informed recommendations.

Explore turns classroom activity into information educators can act on. Real-time reporting provides multiple views of student progress, allowing for timely instructional decisions. Later this year educators will be able to identify learning gaps and tailor instruction more effectively using AI-informed recommendations. Engaging User Experience: Explore is designed to adapt to different classrooms and learning environments. It supports real-time instruction, while customizable activities and assessments allow educators to adjust content, pacing, feedback, time limits and grading policies. Flexible settings and accommodations support diverse student needs across in-person, hybrid and remote learning.

Explore is designed to adapt to different classrooms and learning environments. It supports real-time instruction, while customizable activities and assessments allow educators to adjust content, pacing, feedback, time limits and grading policies. Flexible settings and accommodations support diverse student needs across in-person, hybrid and remote learning. Student Exploration: Explore provides students with tools that support curiosity and independence. An enhanced reading experience includes features like read-aloud, translation and highlighting. Student-owned tools such as note-taking and self-assessments help learners reflect on their progress, while multilingual content and interactive activities, including virtual labs and gamified experiences, bring lessons to life and help concepts stick.

Explore integrates seamlessly with systems schools already use, including Canvas, Schoology and Google Classroom, allowing for smooth adoption without disrupting existing processes. Cengage School courses from National Geographic Learning, Big Ideas Learning and Cengage are currently available, with additional courses being added. The platform will continue to evolve based on educator feedback and classroom use, with additional features and content added over time. More information is available at https://www.cengageschool.com/explore.

About Cengage School

Cengage School supports millions of learners with high-quality instructional materials, innovative digital solutions, and personalized learning at scale. Its mission is to enrich education through dynamic, globally relevant content that meets students where they are.

Focused on college and career readiness, Cengage School equips students with the skills and confidence to succeed beyond the classroom. Through exclusive access to National Geographic Learning, Big Ideas Learning, Gale, Thorndike Press and Cengage curriculum and technology, it engages learners in core subjects and career pathways—empowering educators and inspiring student success. Visit us at www.cengageschool.com or find us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

About Cengage Group

Cengage Group is a global edtech company with over 100 years of experience supporting learners. Our four operating units—Higher Education, School, Work and English Language Learning—serve millions of students from middle school to graduate school and workforce skills training in over 125 countries.

We empower student choice through trusted content, AI-driven insights, and scalable digital platforms that connect education to employment, ensuring learners gain career-ready skills and achieve tangible outcomes. Visit us at www.cengagegroup.com or find us on LinkedIn or X.