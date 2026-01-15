EA SPORTS FC Team of the Year Revealed – Fans Crown Football’s Elite in the TOTYs

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Electronic Arts, Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) today announced the official Men’s and Women’s EA SPORTS FC TOTY and the all-new Men’s and Women’s TOTY Captains - celebrating players who defined 2025 through exceptional performance and leadership.

Shaped by millions of votes from EA SPORTS FC’s community, the TOTYs continue to serve as the platform for global football fans to have their say – a continuation of EA SPORTS FC’s commitment to its community and football fans worldwide.

EA SPORTS FC Women’s TOTY EA SPORTS FC Men’s TOTY Goalkeeper & Defenders: Christine Endler - OL Lyonnes & Chile

Lucy Bronze - Chelsea & England

Millie Bright - Chelsea & England

Leah Williamson - Arsenal & England

Selma Bacha - OL Lyonnes & France Goalkeeper & Defenders Gianluigi Donnarumma - Manchester City & Italy

Jules Koundé - FC Barcelona & France

William Saliba - Arsenal & France

Virgil van Dijk - Liverpool & Netherlands

Nuno Mendes - Paris Saint-Germain & Portugal Midfielders Aitana Bonmatí - FC Barcelona & Spain

Mariona Caldentey - Arsenal & Spain

Alexia Putellas - FC Barcelona & Spain Midfielders Pedri - FC Barcelona & Spain

Declan Rice - Arsenal & England

Vitinha - Paris Saint-Germain & Portugal Forwards Clàudia Pina - FC Barcelona & Spain

Ewa Pajor - FC Barcelona & Poland

Alessia Russo - Arsenal & England Forwards Ousmane Ousmane Dembélé - Paris Saint-Germain & France

Erling Haaland - Manchester City & Norway

Kylian Mbappé - Real Madrid & France Expand

Lucy Bronze, Chelsea and England defender, and Kylian Mbappé, Real Madrid and France forward have been named the inaugural EA SPORTS FC TOTY Captains, recognised for their transcendent contribution to global football across 2025.

“Being named the first ever Women’s EA SPORTS FC TOTY Captain is an honour,” said Lucy Bronze, Women’s TOTY Captain and Chelsea & England right-back. “Getting the nod from the fans means a lot to me. 2025 was an amazing year - winning the EUROs again and picking up my first BWSL with Chelsea - so much of that success is thanks to our fans, and it’s great to see them recognise my efforts with this award.”

Liverpool Captain and Defender, Virgil van Dijk said, "I’m extremely proud to be named in the EA SPORTS FC Team of the Year for the 7th time. Being voted for by the fans always means a lot and I’d like to thank them for their support."

“Team of the Year is a celebration of footballing excellence as much as fan passion,” said Jeff Sharma, Vice President, Franchise Strategy and Marketing at EA SPORTS FC. “This year’s Men’s and Women’s Team of the Year and Team of the Year Captains pay homage to the players fans love to watch every week: the ones who change matches, carry teams, and define eras. By putting voting in the hands of fans, Team of the Year sits right at the intersection of football and fandom, and that’s where EA SPORTS FC thrives.”

Available Now In-Game

The Club is Yours with this year’s Team of the Year. TOTY items will be available across EA SPORTS FC 26 on console and PC, the Companion App and EA SPORTS FC Mobile.

The TOTYs also sees the return of TOTY Honourable Mention items, recognising 2025’s elite who narrowly missed out on featuring in the Final XI, and TOTY Icons, special in-game items commemorating the illustrious careers of football’s greatest players.

Players who logged in to EA SPORTS FC 26 Ultimate Team between December 12 and January 12 will receive a special upgrade to their Classic XI Hero who will transform into TOTY Honourable Mention Hero.

Voting for the Men’s and Women’s 12th Player opens on January 17 at 6:00PM (GMT) and closes on January 20 at 5:59PM (GMT). Fans can cast their votes through EA SPORTS FC 26 on console or PC, as well as via the Companion App, giving them the chance to recognise one final standout performer from 2025.

TOTY attackers, midfielders, defenders, and goalkeepers will appear in the EA SPORTS FC 26 Ultimate Team pool of items for packs on a rolling basis across the following dates:

TOTY Attackers - Jan 16-18

TOTY Midfielders - Jan 18-20

TOTY Defenders + GK - Jan 20-22

All items across the TOTYs, along with the Men's and Women's 12th Player and Honourable Mentions, will be available in the EA SPORTS FC 26 Ultimate Team pool of items across the following dates:

TOTY Icons Team 1 - Jan 16-20

TOTY Icons Team 2 - Jan 20-23

Full TOTY XI - Jan 22-30

TOTY Honourable Mentions & 12th Players - Jan 23-30

TOTY items include:

Men’s Final XI

Women’s Final XI

Men’s Captain of the Year

Women’s Captain of the Year

Men’s 12th Player

Women’s 12th Player

Men’s Honourable Mentions

Women’s Honourable Mentions

TOTY Icons

For EA SPORTS FC™ Mobile players, Men’s TOTY Nominees will be available in-game starting on January 15, coinciding with the start of an in-game event. The EA SPORTS FC™ Mobile TOTY in-game event will continue with weekly updates, leading into Ultimate Team of the Year (UTOTY) on February 5 featuring the highest OVR Player Items of the fan-voted Team of the Year Final XI players and followed by Honourable Mentions on February 12, and will conclude on February 26.

The EA SPORTS FC™ 26 TOTY Edition has launched today across PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Amazon Luna, Nintendo Switch™, and Nintendo Switch™ 2. The TOTY Edition gives you a full team of TOTY nominees through an untradeable Gold Team of the Year Nominees Starting XI Pack, three 2025 Highlights Player Picks from last year’s EA SPORTS FC 26 Football Ultimate Team campaigns up to and inclusive of Winter Wildcards, and 5,000 Season Points for use to unlock up to 5 levels in the FC Season Pass. For more information, visit ea.com/fc26, follow our across global social channels for the latest news and updates, and check out our EA SPORTS FC™ 26 TOTY Edition Explainer Blog.

For more news and information on EA SPORTS FC™ Mobile, stay tuned to the official website and follow along on Facebook, Instagram, X, Twitch, and YouTube. Download the game for free on the App Store and Google Play. The Club Is Yours, Anywhere!

