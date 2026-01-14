Integrated Adds $300M Pisces Wealth as Recruiting Momentum Continues

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Integrated Partners (“Integrated”), a national financial planning and registered investment advisory (RIA) firm serving more than $23.8 billion in assets under advisement (AUA), announced that Pisces Wealth (“Pisces”) has joined its platform.

Based in Lawrence, Kansas, Pisces is led by founders Greg Hill and James Norton and brings approximately $300 million in assets under management (AUM) to Integrated. Advisor Josh Hill, who operates under Hillside Wealth, is also joining Integrated as part of the transition.

“Integrated continues to attract entrepreneurial, growth-minded advisors who are building with purpose,” said Andree Mohr, president of Integrated Partners. “Greg and James bring a strong client-first mindset and a clear vision for the future. Their decision to join Integrated reflects our shared belief in thoughtful growth, deep planning and the power of collaboration.”

Through this new partnership, Pisces gains access to expanded planning, tax and investment resources while retaining autonomy over its brand and client relationships. Clients benefit from a more coordinated approach to wealth management, supported by Integrated’s national planning team and CPA network.

Pisces’ traces its roots back to 2007, when Norton joined Keating & Associates and began working alongside Hill, who had already spent more than a decade at the firm. Over time, the pair built a partnership grounded in shared values. In 2020, they launched Pisces to deliver a more intentionally structured, planning-driven experience as their client base and complexity continued to grow.

“We’ve always built our business around long-term relationships and doing what’s right for our clients,” said Greg Hill. “As our clients’ needs became more sophisticated, it was important to find a partner that could help us expand our planning capabilities without compromising our independence. Integrated gives us the flexibility, depth and support to do exactly that.”

Pisces serves individuals and families seeking comprehensive financial planning and investment guidance. As the firm looked toward its next phase of growth, Hill and Norton sought a strategic partner with the infrastructure and expertise required to scale sustainably while maintaining control over their client experience. They selected Integrated for its advisor-first culture and value-added services, including ultra-high-net-worth support, advanced planning resources, investment management capabilities and CPA Alliance—resources designed to support increasingly complex client needs and position the firm for sustained growth.

“From day one, our goal has been to create a more structured and intentional planning experience,” added Norton. “Integrated’s comprehensive support and CPA Alliance give us the infrastructure to deliver that vision at scale, while staying true to who we are as a firm.”

The latest addition builds on Integrated’s momentum as it continues to expand its advisor community. Earlier this month, the firm added Fair Street Advisors, a Guilford, Connecticut-based team with more than $233 million in AUM. The move follows a strong 2025, during which nearly $2 billion in assets from new advisory relationships joined the platform.

“As we celebrate our 30th anniversary this year, we are seeing incredible momentum and renewed energy from growth-minded advisors excited about our team and our collective mission. Pisces is a terrific example of this energy from great entrepreneurs,” added Mohr.

