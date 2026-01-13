Superhuman to Integrate Saifr’s AI Agents to Support Scalable, Compliant Enterprise Communication in Financial Services

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Saifr®, a leading AI technology company incubated within Fidelity Labs, today announced a partnership with ​​Superhuman​ (formerly Grammarly), the AI productivity platform for apps and agents. This partnership embeds Saifr’s AI-powered Communication Compliance Agent directly into Superhuman Go​, a​ proactive ​​​AI assistant that orchestrates a team of powerful agents to help users work better and faster ​across every tab and tool​​.​

The integration marks a major milestone in Saifr’s mission to meet users where they work. Superhuman Go operates in over 1 million apps and websites, offering proactive, context-aware support and connecting to over 100 apps. With real-time suggestions, Go makes collaboration easy and empowers users to delegate tasks, draft in their voice, and reduce manual effort.

By embedding Saifr’s compliance intelligence into Superhuman Go’s open agent platform, financial services professionals and their support teams can now receive real-time alerts on potential regulatory risks and actionable suggestions for more compliant, fair, and balanced language, without ever leaving their writing environment.

Saifr's Communication Compliance Agent was trained to identify potentially noncompliant language under regulations such as FINRA Rule 2210, and it can suggest alternative language to its users. Deployed within the Superhuman Agent Store​, the solution supports scalable adoption of domain-aware generative AI in financial services, providing essential guardrails while keeping humans in control of final decisions.

“This integration gives teams a powerful way to help create communications that are clear, grammatically correct, and now compliant,” said Vall Herard, CEO of Saifr. “By turning complex regulations into actionable suggestions within everyday tools, we’re helping enterprises scale compliance without slowing down creativity or productivity. With Saifr and Superhuman Go, organizations can equip thousands of users with the confidence to communicate more clearly and compliantly.”

"Our partnership with Saifr brings the next generation of compliance controls and risk management​ ​directly to where work happens," said Ko Mistry, VP of Global Channels and Alliances at Superhuman. "By embedding ​​its​​​ ​compliance intelligence into our open agent platform, we’re giving financial services professionals real-time, regulatory-aligned tools without disrupting their workflow. Together, we’re enabling regulated enterprises to confidently scale generative AI adoption with the guardrails, transparency, and trust they require.”

Herard added, “This marks the beginning of a broader collaboration between Saifr and Superhuman Go, with additional AI ​agents planned for future release.”

Superhuman Go operates seamlessly, proactively assisting users ​in​ drafting emails, updating documents, or collaborating across tools. With Saifr’s Communication Compliance Agent available through Go’s multi-agent ecosystem, regulated enterprises can confidently scale content creation with built-in guardrails that help reduce risk, reduce manual compliance reviews, and preserve workflow continuity. This integration empowers teams to communicate clearly and compliantly without interrupting productivity or switching contexts.

Together, Saifr and Superhuman are helping enterprises and teams unlock the full potential of AI, making it easier to create high-quality, compliant communications at scale.

​​The integration is currently available in private preview mode, with general enterprise availability planned for late Q1 2026.

About Saifr

Saifr redefines how compliance operates with advanced AI technology, the right data, and deep industry expertise. Built within Fidelity Investments' innovation incubator, Fidelity Labs, Saifr harnesses the power of AI agents to help address the limitations and inefficiencies within traditional compliance frameworks, helping safeguard organizations from regulatory and reputational risks. Saifr helps clients save time, reduce costs, and improve accuracy while protecting their firms. Saifr’s AI-powered risk prevention and management solutions include capabilities for marketing compliance review, adverse media monitoring, and electronic communications surveillance. Learn more at https://saifr.ai.

About Fidelity Labs

Fidelity Labs is Fidelity Investments’ in-house software business incubator. Founded in 2005, Fidelity Labs has played a critical role in driving growth and innovation for the firm. The Fidelity Labs organization has a portfolio of internal capabilities and commercial businesses and is actively exploring concepts for future Fidelity businesses to enter new markets and better serve our customers. Learn more at https://labs.fidelity.com.

Saifr's products and services are not intended to replace the user’s legal, compliance, business, or other functions, or to satisfy any legal or regulatory obligations. All compliance responsibilities remain solely those of the user and certain communications may require review and approval by properly licensed individuals.

About Superhuman

Superhuman (formerly Grammarly) is the AI productivity platform on a mission to unlock the superhuman potential in everyone. The Superhuman suite of apps and agents brings AI wherever people work, integrating with over 1 million applications and websites. The company’s products include Grammarly’s writing assistance, Coda’s collaborative workspaces, Mail’s inbox management, and Go, the proactive AI assistant that understands context and delivers help automatically. Founded in 2009, Superhuman empowers over 40 million people, 50,000 organizations, and 3,000 educational institutions worldwide to eliminate busywork and focus on what matters. Learn more at superhuman.com.

1230351.1.0