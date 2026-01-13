Westlake Financial and HFC Acceptance Complete $100 Million Loan Acquisition in Landmark Transaction

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Westlake Financial (“Westlake”), the largest privately held auto finance company, today announced the successful sale of approximately $100 million of subprime auto loans to HFC Acceptance, LLC (“HFC Acceptance”). The transaction, designated WTTD-2026-1 (“Transaction”), represents a first-of-its-kind structure for both organizations and was completed at a 112% principal premium.

The transaction consists of seasoned and newly originated subprime auto finance loans originated using Westlake Financial's innovative underwriting standards and superior servicing expertise. The transaction was structured to allow for efficient asset transfer while maintaining continuity of servicing and borrower experience.

“We are excited to partner with HFC Acceptance on this innovative transaction,” stated Ian Anderson, Group President of Hankey Group. “WTTD-2026-1 reflects our continued commitment to flexibility, innovation, and collaboration as we seek new ways to support our growth objectives and serve our dealer partners. We look forward to additional transactions with HFC Acceptance and identifying new partners on future transactions.”

“This transaction marks a significant milestone for HFC Acceptance,” added Jeff Brodsky, President of HFC Acceptance. “This transaction demonstrates our ability to execute large-scale acquisitions with premier originators while achieving attractive risk-adjusted returns. We view this as the foundation for a long-term strategic relationship with Westlake Financial and a model that can be followed in future transactions with other industry lenders.”

Both parties noted that the successful execution of WTTD-2026-1 may serve as a template for future transactions of similar scale and design.

“The acquisition expands HFC Acceptance’s growing investment footprint in consumer credit assets while providing Westlake Financial with an innovative balance sheet and capital optimization solution. As both companies continue to grow, this model can be used as a framework to structure future deals with additional partners,” stated Don Hankey, Founder and Chairman of the Hankey Group.

HFC Acceptance LLC is a diversified specialty finance company focused on structured lending across multiple asset classes. The firm is best known for its vehicle fleet financing programs, supporting commercial operators with scalable, credit-driven solutions.

In addition, HFC provides tailored financing for yachts, aircraft, and select real estate assets, positioning itself as a versatile capital partner for high-value transactions. As of December 31, 2025, the company manages more than $1.5 billion in assets, reflecting its strong balance sheet, disciplined underwriting, and expanding footprint.

Westlake originates indirect automotive retail installment contracts through a nationwide network of new and used dealers and a wide variety of asset types. Westlake securitizes loans on the ABS market as well as wholesale loans to financial and investment companies to support its continued growth objectives. For more information about Westlake Financial and its comprehensive range of financial solutions, please visit: www.westlakefinancial.com

About Westlake Technology Holdings: Westlake Technology Holdings is an auto and finance technology company headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with approximately $24 billion in assets under management.