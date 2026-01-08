NatureSweet® Launches New Class of Associates on Product Labels Through “The Hearts Behind the Harvest”

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NatureSweet®, the largest vertically integrated controlled-environment agriculture company in North America and leading greenhouse-grown produce brand, today announced the newest class of Associates to be featured on its product labels through the company’s “The Hearts Behind the Harvest” program.

The latest class includes 19 NatureSweet Associates, each nominated and voted on by their peers in recognition of their leadership, dedication, and impact across the company’s greenhouse and operations teams.

On NatureSweet products across North America, labels feature an illustrated portrait of one of these Associates alongside a QR code that links to a short video, inviting consumers to meet the person behind their tomatoes and learn about their role at NatureSweet.

Originally launched as a small surprise beneath the label, the Associates Under the Label (AUL) campaign—now known as The Hearts Behind the Harvest— gained viral attention in 2025, with shoppers sharing QR label experiences across social media, including a TikTok video that earned more than half a million likes, sparking a broader conversation and appreciation for the people behind the produce. The widespread consumer engagement and organic sharing have propelled the campaign and grown into a defining element of the NatureSweet brand.

“Our Associates Under the Label campaign brings our purpose to life in the most authentic way possible,” says Tobi Paul, Chief Marketing Officer at NatureSweet. “These Associates are the heart of our company. Featuring them on our packaging gives consumers a chance to see, and celebrate, the people who make their food possible.”

A people-first approach— told one story at a time

NatureSweet debuted the program to create a deeper connection between consumers and agricultural workers who grow their food — a group that has historically remained invisible within the supply chain.

Unlike traditional marketing campaigns, the program centers on real, unscripted stories. Associates share their experiences in their own words, describing their work, growth opportunities, and the positive impact stable, year-round employment has had on their lives and families.

Those featured in “The Hearts Behind the Harvest” represent a range of roles across NatureSweet’s operations, from greenhouse production to packaging, transportation, and leadership positions. Each story reflects the company’s broader commitment to providing full-time employment, a living wage, education opportunities, and pathways for advancement within the agricultural industry.

Selected by peers, celebrated by consumers

Every Associate featured on the label is chosen through a peer-nomination process at NatureSweet facilities, reinforcing the program’s focus on respect, recognition, results, and community.

“For Associates, seeing themselves or a teammate on the label is a moment of pride—not just for them, but for their families and communities,” says Lori Castillo, Vice President of Culture and Organizational Purpose. “It’s a reminder that the work they do every day matters and they are valued.”

Since the program’s launch in 2018, consumers have responded with letters, messages, and videos expressing appreciation for the Associates’ stories. Teachers have incorporated the labels into classroom lessons, and families have shared how the experience helped them better understand where their food comes from.

Transforming the industry through transparency

As a purpose-driven company, NatureSweet is committed to transforming the lives of millions of agricultural workers in North America, proving that putting people first drives better products and stronger business results. The Associates Under the Label program embodies that commitment by creating meaningful transparency between growers and consumers.

New labels featuring the latest class of Associates began appearing on select NatureSweet products in January.

About NatureSweet® (NS Brands, Ltd.)

NatureSweet® is the leading brand in snacking tomatoes and a trusted provider for greenhouse-grown vegetables. As the largest vertically integrated controlled environment agriculture company and greenhouse grower in North America, it operates on more than 1,500 acres of greenhouse space, cultivating premium tomatoes, cucumbers, and sweet peppers. The company’s 10,000 Associates ensure every product is handpicked at peak freshness, delivering exceptional quality and flavor to supermarkets across the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. Its mission is to transform the lives of agricultural workers in North America through a profitable business model that inspires others to follow suit. With a deep commitment to sustainability and social responsibility, NatureSweet has earned B Corp, Fair Trade, and Equitable Food Initiative (EFI) certifications.