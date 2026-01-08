Meet the CREAMi® Diet: Keep Your Resolutions and Your Ice Cream

NEEDHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE: SN), a global product design and technology company and creator of the Ninja® CREAMi® Scoop & Swirl™, is reimagining how the nation tackles their New Year's resolutions with an easier, tastier approach. Introducing the CREAMi Diet, a guilt-free method that celebrates smart swaps without the sacrifice.

According to a recent study by SharkNinja, every January, nearly half of Americans make New Year’s resolutions, yet most resolutions fade quickly with only 12% sustaining for the full year1. Ninja encourages ice cream aficionados to flip the script so staying on track feels less like a chore and more like a reward. The CREAMi Diet introduces creative ways to still eat ice cream everyday while maintaining resolutions.

While eating healthier is the top priority for over two thirds of goal setters, sweet cravings are the dominant trigger for 59% of people to cheat on their goals1, making it difficult to follow through. With 2-in-1 CreamiFit™ technology, CREAMi Scoop & Swirl offers a seamless way to create personalized frozen treats, perfect for the 69% of Americans who eat a sweet treat or dessert several times a week1. Whether lower-sugar, protein packed, vegan or fruit-based, the scooped or swirled treats support your goals without the guilt. Recipes like Chocolate Protein Ice Cream and Fresh Mixed Berry Sorbet take on fan favorite flavors with more approachable ingredients.

Ninja has also enlisted the ultimate motivator, 7x Super Bowl Champion and SharkNinja brand ambassador, Tom Brady, for a select number of motivational check in videos to help inspire consumers to stick to their goals.

"SharkNinja is built on positively impacting people's lives and solving everyday consumer problems,” said Ninja CMO Kaitlyn Hebert. “With the CREAMi® diet, we’re flipping the mindset around New Years’ Resolutions by turning something you love into something that works for your goals. We’ve reimagined ice cream with protein, less sugar and lighter ingredients – so resolutions can last longer than January.”

To support ice cream lovers in their resolution journeys, the Ninja® CREAMi® XL Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream and Frozen Treat Maker is available at a special price of $219 (regularly $249.99) now through January 17 at SharkNinja.com. Starting January 18 through January 31, the Ninja® CREAMi® Scoop & Swirl™ 13-in-1 Ice Cream and Soft Serve Maker will be available for $299 (regular $349.99).

For more information about Ninja CREAMi and to explore recipes designed to support your goals, visit SharkNinja.com and follow Ninja Kitchen on social media @NinjaKitchen.

1 SharkNinja Consumer Insights; quantitative survey via My-Take platform

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja is a global product design and technology company, with a diversified portfolio of 5-star rated lifestyle solutions that positively impact people’s lives in homes around the world. Powered by two trusted, global brands, Shark and Ninja, the company has a proven track record of bringing disruptive innovation to market and developing one consumer product after another has allowed SharkNinja to enter multiple product categories, driving significant growth and market share gains. Headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts with more than 3,600 associates, the company’s products are sold at key retailers, online and offline, and through distributors around the world. For more information, please visit sharkninja.com.