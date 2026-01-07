Monster Energy Unleashes New ‘Ultra Punk Punch’ Flavor at Circle K

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Circle K, the global convenience store chain, is cranking the volume all the way up with Monster Energy for the launch of Monster Ultra Punk Punch, available now exclusively at its U.S. stores. Ultra Punk Punch marks the first-ever exclusive item Monster Energy has released with Circle K, giving customers a first taste before the flavor hits shelves nationwide in March.

Built for fans who move fast and live loud, Ultra Punk Punch brings classic fruit punch flavor with a rebellious edge. Juicy red berries and cherries hit first, balanced with pineapple sweetness and bright citrus, and finished with a crisp hint of mango and kiwi. All Ultra Energy. All the punch. Zero Sugar.

“We’re thrilled to launch our newest Ultra flavor, Punk Punch,” said Mario Suarez, Monster Energy VP for Circle K. “Circle K has long been one of our most valued convenience retail partners, and offering them an early, exclusive release was an easy decision.”

“We wanted to give our customers the first taste of the next big thing in energy drinks, and our strong partnership with the team at Monster Energy made it happen,” said Rebekah Stevenson, head of packaged beverages at Circle K. “Launching Ultra Punk Punch exclusively in our stores is about bringing a bold, new flavor to people before they can get it anywhere else.”

Fans can find Monster Ultra Punk Punch at Circle K locations nationwide, available in 16oz cans with a Buy 2 Get 1 Free offer, while supplies last. To find a store near you, visit circlek.com/store-locator. For more information on Monster Energy products, visit monsterenergy.com.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and mobility, operating in 29 countries and territories, with close to 17,300 stores, of which approximately 13,200 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, Belgium, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Luxembourg, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, as well as in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China. Approximately 149,500 people are employed throughout its network.

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, and musicians represent. More than a drink, it’s the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com.