Bagger Dave’s Completes Sale of Chesterfield Location

MINNETONKA, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BT Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBD; BTBDW) announced today that its 40.7%-owned affiliate, Bagger Dave’s Burger Tavern, Inc. (OTC Markets: BDVB), has completed the sale of its Chesterfield, Michigan location for approximately $400,000 in cash and notes.

The Chesterfield Bagger Dave’s closed in 2025. In August 2025, Bagger Dave’s announced its intention to sell its remaining locations and evaluate strategic alternatives for the company. The buyer of the Chesterfield location is an affiliate of Michigan-based Sidecar Slider Bar, which currently operates eight locations in Michigan, and it plans to open a Sidecar Slider Bar at the Chesterfield location.

Gary Copperud, Chief Executive Officer of BT Brands, said, “This sale represents an important step in our plan to exit the Bagger Dave’s restaurant business and create value for all shareholders.”

About BT Brands, Inc.

BT Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBD; BTBDW) operates fast-food and casual dining restaurants, including Burger Time locations in North Dakota, South Dakota, and Minnesota; Pie In The Sky Coffee and Bakery in Woods Hole, Massachusetts; Keegan’s Seafood Grille near Clearwater, Florida; and Schnitzel Haus in Hobe Sound, Florida. BT Brands also owns a 40.7% interest in Bagger Dave’s Burger Tavern, Inc.

Aero Velocity Merger

BT Brands has previously announced that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement and, subject to shareholder approval, plans to merge with emerging drone industry leader, Aero Velocity, Inc. in 2026, and effectuate a spin-off of BT Brands' assets and liabilities into a newly formed public company.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. BT Brands undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

