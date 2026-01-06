Transcarent Adds Scheduling, Symptom Checking, Total Recall Memory Engine™, and Personalized Health Path™ to its WayFinding™ 2.0 Platform

SAN FRANCISCO & LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today at the Consumer Electronics Show, Transcarent announced major new agentic capabilities added to its WayFinding platform, the first and only health and care experience to use generative AI to directly and comprehensively improve people’s health. New capabilities include voice AI scheduling to match Members with the right high-quality providers, book appointments, and offer advanced symptom-checking. The platform includes a Total Recall Memory Engine that learns each person’s preferences, history, and patterns to anticipate their next best action to take.

New Features Expand on the WayFinding Platform’s Existing Strengths

Since the launch of the WayFinding platform in 2024, our Members have had the benefit of personalized benefits navigation, real-time clinical guidance, and access to care in as little as 60 seconds, all in one easy to use experience.

Advanced agentic capabilities remove additional friction that people face daily in healthcare:

Need to schedule a doctor’s visit? WayFinding’s AI agents handle end-to-end scheduling for virtual and in-person care. Options are selected for Members based on Transcarent’s provider quality data, in-network choices, and individual preferences such as preferred language and location.

WayFinding’s AI agents handle end-to-end scheduling for virtual and in-person care. Options are selected for Members based on Transcarent’s provider quality data, in-network choices, and individual preferences such as preferred language and location. Trying to understand your symptoms? Share how you are feeling and receive clear, conversational information about and guidance to appropriate care options. Safety evaluations for checking symptoms are based on a dataset of millions of interactions with doctors in Transcarent’s affiliated medical groups.

Share how you are feeling and receive clear, conversational information about and guidance to appropriate care options. Safety evaluations for checking symptoms are based on a dataset of millions of interactions with doctors in Transcarent’s affiliated medical groups. Forgot the doctor ’ s orders? Your past interactions are recalled to identify specific next steps, deliver persistent reminders, and support adherence to medications, screenings, and individual treatment plans.

’ Your past interactions are recalled to identify specific next steps, deliver persistent reminders, and support adherence to medications, screenings, and individual treatment plans. Need ways to stay healthy? The WayFinding 2.0 platform provides a Personalized Health Path to each Member, shaped by doctors, nurses, specialists, and therapists, all supported by AI. Each Personalized Health Path recommends preventive measures, required screenings, and additional relevant information to promote health and longevity.

These new capabilities empower health consumers with AI agents, moving from answers to action. Innovative applications of AI, powerful data and intelligence, trusted partners, high-quality networks, and one comprehensive and simple consumer experience make the WayFinding 2.0 platform a powerful and hyper-personalized necessity for health consumers.

One Connected Experience

Transcarent unifies benefits, clinical content, care delivery, and administrative capabilities into a single experience connected to a national network of virtual and in-person providers, transparent pharmacy solutions, and directly contracted centers of excellence.

Data & Intelligence Layer

Personalized Health Paths are informed by data from millions of interactions with doctors in Transcarent’s affiliated medical groups on symptoms, benefits, and preferences. Recommendations for the best next step for each person are precise, relevant, and actionable.

Advanced Agentic Architecture

Our advanced agentic AI platform blends clinical models, benefit rules, preferences, and longitudinal memory to orchestrate multiple agents who actively manage tasks for Members including the ability to:

Triage symptoms

Find a high-quality provider or facility

Schedule appointments

Manage follow-ups

Coordinate pharmacy options

Surface benefits information dynamically

“We were the first to put the power of clinically developed, trusted, generative AI into the hands of health consumers, and now more than a million people have access to our WayFinding experience,” said Glen Tullman, Chief Executive Officer of Transcarent. “To lead in the AI space today, you need a combination of vision, capabilities, and the willingness to invest. Our continued product progress and innovation, along with our prioritization of safety, demonstrate that commitment. We’ve officially moved beyond the ‘chat assistant era’ into the ‘agentic action era’ in healthcare.”

Our Commitment to Safe and Responsible AI

As a member of the Data & Trusted AI Alliance (D&TA), Transcarent collaborates with leading global companies to create transparent and trustworthy AI data standards that promote responsible use and provide real value to inform policy creation. Transcarent AI is built for healthcare from the ground up. Transcarent acts as a HIPAA covered entity and is certified to HITRUST, SOC 2, and ISO 27001. Our governance model is guided by the Organization of Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the first intergovernmental standard on AI that promotes innovative and trustworthy AI, and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) whose risk management framework incorporates trustworthiness considerations in the design, development, deployment, and use of AI systems. We apply these principles through human-in-the-loop testing, code review, and regular audits and monitoring to prevent bias, protect privacy, and ensure safe, ethical use. The company’s generative AI products are developed under clinician oversight. These capabilities are built to support consumers in navigating their care, not to diagnose, treat, or replace clinical judgment.

About Transcarent

Transcarent is the One Place for Health and Care™, bringing medical, pharmacy, and point solutions together with the WayFinding™ experience, the first and only generative AI-powered health and care platform for health consumers. Our WayFinding experience, paired with transparent and consumer-driven pharmacy care, 2nd.MD expert medical opinions, and virtual primary care, works seamlessly with comprehensive Care Experiences – Cancer Care, Surgery Care, and Weight Health – to support people with all of their health needs, simple or serious. More than 1,700 employers and health plans rely on us to provide information, guidance, and care, empowering health consumers with more choice, an experience they love, access to higher-quality care, and lower costs for more than 21 million people. For more information, visit www.transcarent.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.