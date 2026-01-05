COVERGIRL Unveils “Ready. Set. Wrap.” Campaign Featuring Its First-Ever Tubing Mascara

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, COVERGIRL debuts its latest campaign, Ready. Set. Wrap., spotlighting its new Eye Enhancer Wrap Tubing Mascara.

To bring the campaign to life, the brand partnered with U.S. sprinter and three-time gold medalist Gabby Thomas, whose elite performance, and endurance mirror the power and long-lasting wear of this winning formula—delivering lashes that truly go the distance. In the campaign, Gabby Thomas puts the mascara to the test on the track.

“At COVERGIRL, we champion confidence, and the power to push past limits. Gabby Thomas embodies these values every time she steps on the track,” says Mary Santangelo, Senior Vice President, COVERGIRL Global Marketing at COTY. “Her strength and determination mirror the high-performance innovation behind our new mascara, making her the perfect partner to help inspire a new generation of COVERGIRLs.”

Engineered for up to 30-hour wear, the new Eye Enhancer Wrap Tubing Mascara features an ultra-stretch formula and flexible tapered brush that wraps each lash with lightweight tubing technology for instant definition and a lash-extension effect. The result: bold, lifted lashes with extended length—no flaking, smudging, or smearing. Sweat-proof and water-resistant, the mascara keeps pace with even the most demanding lifestyles while removing gently with warm water.

“I’m so thrilled to be part of the latest COVERGIRL campaign,” says Thomas. “In track, there is a long pedigree of looking glamorous on the start line. I always say, 'Look good, feel good, run good' and that means my look needs to be camera ready while also being ready to move. With the Eye Enhancer Wrap Tubing Mascara, I feel ready for all eyes on me.”

Starting in January, Eye Enhancer Wrap Tubing Mascara will be available nationwide, wherever COVERGIRL is sold in the makeup aisle.

ABOUT COVERGIRL

COVERGIRL, a beloved American brand, celebrates the uplifting and optimistic power of makeup. Born in 1961, COVERGIRL offers accessible, affordable, and inclusive products for everyone. Through the years, COVERGIRL has partnered with inspirational, barrier-breaking, and diverse people as the faces of the brand. In 2018, COVERGIRL became the largest makeup brand to be Leaping Bunny Approved by Cruelty-Free International, which means all our products are in compliance with Cruelty-Free International criteria, no matter where we are sold. Visit www.covergirl.com or find @COVERGIRL on social media for more information.

ABOUT COTY

Founded in Paris in 1904, Coty is one of the world’s largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. Coty serves consumers around the world, selling prestige and mass market products in more than 130 countries and territories. Coty and our brands empower people to express themselves freely, creating their own visions of beauty; and we are committed to making a positive impact on the planet. Learn more at coty.com or on LinkedIn and Instagram.