Alliant Insurance Services Selected as Broker for $2B Tunneling Phase of Second Avenue Subway Mega Project

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alliant Insurance Services, the leading specialty broker, was selected by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, North America's largest transportation network, as the insurance broker for Phase 2 of the Second Avenue Subway project. The $2B project commenced in September 2025 and is expected to be completed over four years.

As the current broker for MTA’s Capital Plan OCIPs 1 and 2, Alliant marketed and placed both programs and has provided all related OCIP services including administration, claims, safety and loss control. With the initial OCIP program, Alliant saved the MTA 2-3% of its estimated construction value. The MTA awarded the Phase 2 OCIP to Alliant following an RFP process with three major brokers, due to the strength and expertise of its specialized teams and the substantial savings achieved on the initial OCIPs.

Working with a significant range of leading property owners, developers and contractors in New York, Alliant’s construction and public entity insurance specialists have an acute understanding of the specific challenges relating to OCIPs and, in New York specifically, the regulations, labor laws and project owner requirements that impact clients.

“The MTA win demonstrates Alliant’s credibility and competency in broking the most complex construction projects in the public entity space,” said Peter Arkley, President, National Brokerage, Alliant. “Beyond placing insurance solutions, projects of this scale require a partner that can manage all associated administration through the life of the project, and our team has proven an exceptional ability to navigate these comprehensive risk complexities.”

As the leading specialty broker and the largest contract surety broker, Alliant is the market leader for complex construction projects, with an unparalleled offering that includes risk engineering, claims advocacy, safety consulting and loss prevention to improve project risk profiles, achieve more favorable underwriting outcomes and meet the needs of large, complex projects.

Alliant Insurance Services marks a century of success as the nation's leading specialty broker. We operate through a network of specialized national platforms and local offices to offer our clients a comprehensive portfolio of risk solutions built on innovative thinking and personal service.

Alliant is recognized as a leading destination for top-tier brokerage talent in the U.S., attracting brokers and specialists across a diverse spectrum of disciplines who are eager to advance their careers.

