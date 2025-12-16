CoreTrust Partners with UKG to Simplify Access to UKG’s Workforce Operating Platform to 3,800+ Members

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoreTrust, a leading Group Purchasing Organization (GPO), today announced a new supplier partnership with UKG. Through this agreement, CoreTrust members will gain streamlined access to UKG’s Workforce Operating Platform. The platform unifies HR, pay, workforce management, and AI agents into a single solution that transforms the world’s largest workforce dataset into critical business insights supporting every worker, from the front office to the frontline.

This partnership answers a growing demand among CoreTrust members for a supplier that turns their workforce into a competitive edge. Organizations use UKG for visibility to spot trends, solve problems, and build thriving teams in complex environments. Instead of forcing employees to jump between timesheets, pay stubs, and HR forms, UKG delivers a unified, AI-guided experience to improve frontline employee sentiment while unlocking data-driven insights for leaders. Additionally, by offering CoreTrust members access to UKG’s Workforce Operating Platform via GPO agreement, procurement teams can reduce time spent on HR and workforce management vendor evaluation and onboarding—a process that can take months to complete—to accelerate gains in productivity, efficiency, employee engagement, and ROI.

“This partnership gives our members access to a highly flexible, all-in-one AI-led platform for managing HR, pay, and workforce management,” said James Hallock, CEO of CoreTrust. “UKG stands out for its ability to support two-thirds of Fortune 1000 organizations, across every key industry, and provides actionable insights based on the world’s largest people and work dataset. By simplifying access to UKG’s powerful Workforce Operating Platform, we’re helping members reduce operational complexity, streamline procurement, and shift focus toward strategic enablement.”

UKG delivers comprehensive insights into today’s workforce, helping organizations in every industry turn data into decisions that elevate productivity, culture, and the customer experience. Tens of millions of people at more than 80,000 organizations of all sizes and across every industry in 150+ countries use UKG at work every day. CoreTrust members will benefit from:

Exclusive pricing on the UKG platform tailored by organization size

Streamlined implementation for faster ROI

Dedicated customer service support

Global payroll coverage across 150+ countries

“Frontline workers are the heartbeat of every organization and supporting them is no easy task,” said Jay Dettling, Chief Partner Officer at UKG. “Making it simpler for CoreTrust members to choose, deploy, and start experiencing the benefits of UKG’s Workforce Operating Platform is a huge leap forward for organizations to turn their frontline workforce into a competitive edge.”

UKG joins CoreTrust's expanding HR and benefits portfolio, giving members greater choice and flexibility, with Payroll & HCM, PBM, Employee Benefits, Life & Disability, Contingent Labor Management, Moving & Storage, and Background Screening services. Learn more at coretrustpg.com/categories/human-resources.

About CoreTrust

CoreTrust, a leading Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) since 2006, is trusted by over 3,800 businesses and public sector agencies as an invaluable procurement partner for securing cost savings, price stability, and control over indirect spend. With over $8 billion in annual purchasing power, CoreTrust offers 125+ pre-negotiated supplier contracts across spend categories including Corporate Services, Facilities, Supply Chain and Logistics, Human Resources, Pharmacy Benefit Management, Technology, and Travel. Through CoreTrust's digital platform (CXP), members enjoy access to expertly curated supplier contracts, actionable insights, and significant savings—all at no cost. Learn more at coretrustpg.com and follow us on LinkedIn.