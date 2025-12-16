Evolv Expands Sports & Entertainment Presence in Southern California with Deployment of Evolv Express® at Pechanga Arena San Diego

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV), a leading security technology company pioneering AI-based solutions designed to create safer experiences, today announced that its flagship product, Evolv Express®, has been deployed at Pechanga Arena San Diego (“PASD”), the premier multi-purpose sports and entertainment venue located in downtown San Diego, California. Express uses advanced sensor technology and AI to detect concealed threats and identify the person and location of the potential threat — while allowing people to move through checkpoints at their natural walking pace. The system is designed to screen visitors effectively while helping minimize congestion and disruptions to traffic flow at entry points.

Evolv Express Gen2 dual-lane systems will be deployed at the 14,000-seat arena, which originally opened in 1966 and is the largest indoor sports and entertainment facility in the San Diego market. The Arena, which is managed by Legends Global, is home to the San Diego Gulls (American Hockey League) and the San Diego Seals (National Lacrosse League). It also hosts numerous family shows and live entertainment events annually. With over 125 total events per year, it consistently ranks among the top-grossing venues of its size in the world. Concurrent with the deployment, Evolv has been designated as the “Official Patron Screening Provider” for the Arena.

“We’re very pleased to bring Evolv Express to Pechanga Arena San Diego,” said Sam Hitchcock, Security Manager for Pechanga Arena. “The Arena has been a San Diego icon for nearly sixty years, in part because it has continually been updated to keep with the times. Evolv Express is a major improvement, and we’re confident that our guests will enjoy an enhanced entry experience right away.”

“We’re proud to welcome Pechanga Arena San Diego to our impressive list of sports and entertainment customers in Southern California,” said John Baier, Evolv’s Vice President of Sports & Entertainment. “We think it’s no coincidence that in one of the world’s densest and most competitive markets for live entertainment, top operators like PASD and Legends Global are investing in the guest experience, and we’re pleased to offer a solution with the potential for such positive impact.”

The deployment at Pechanga Arena San Diego expands Evolv’s already-strong presence in Southern California, with a regional sports and entertainment customer roster that includes Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles (where Evolv is the “Official Fan Screening Partner“), Dignity Health Sports Park (“Official Fan Screening Partner”), the Hollywood Bowl (“Official Fan Screening Provider”), and SoFi Stadium (“Exclusive Weapons Detection Screening Service Provider”). Express is also deployed venue-wide at the Honda Center in Anaheim (where Evolv is “Official Fan Screening Partner of the Anaheim Ducks”) and Toyota Arena in Ontario. Elsewhere in the state, Express is in use at Oracle Park in San Francisco and Raimondi Park in Oakland. Worldwide, Evolv has nearly 100 sports and entertainment customers. Evolv systems are also used by more than 27 school districts and 28 healthcare systems in the Golden State.

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: EVLV) is designed to transform human security by helping organizations detect potential threats, mitigate risk, and enhance safety using AI-powered security solutions with robust insights, creating efficient and positive security screening experiences for the world’s most iconic venues and companies as well as schools, hospitals, and public spaces. Its mission is to transform security to create a safer world to live, work, learn, and play. Evolv has digitally transformed the gateways in many places where people gather by enabling seamless integration combined with powerful analytics and insights. Evolv’s advanced systems have scanned more than two billion people since 2019. Evolv has been awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) as well as the Security Industry Association (SIA) 2024 New Products and Solutions (NPS) Award in the Law Enforcement/Public Safety/Guarding Systems category, as well as Sport Business Journal’s (SBJ) 2024 awards for “Best In Fan Experience Technology” and “Best In Sports Technology”. Evolv®, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights®, Evolv Visual Gun Detection™, Evolv eXpedite™, and Evolv Eva™ are registered trademarks or trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. For more information, visit evolv.com.

