Kyocera Selected as “Verizon Frontline Verified” Partner

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kyocera’s DuraForce PRO 3 smartphone has achieved “Verizon Frontline Verified” status supporting first responders and public safety agencies, the companies announced today. Built to withstand extreme environments, Kyocera’s mission-critical mobile solutions include ultra-rugged mobile devices, secure software, and accessories. The “Verizon Frontline Verified” program designates vendors whose products have been tested and met the rigorous standards required for public safety use on the Verizon network. The products are specifically designed to assist public safety officials and first responders during a wide variety of hazards and emergencies.

Kyocera has been able to help educators, firefighters and law enforcement stay connected and save precious minutes during critical times. Share

“We’ve dedicated ourselves to developing the best ultra-rugged devices that withstand the harsh environments first responders face, and we’re honored to be the newest ‘Verizon Frontline Verified’ partner,” said Divisional Vice President Vipul Dalal of Kyocera’s Communications Equipment Group. “Through the Verizon Frontline Innovation Program, Kyocera has been able to help educators, firefighters and law enforcement stay connected and save precious minutes during critical times. We will continue working with Verizon on ways to further improve frontline worker safety.”

DuraForce PRO 3 Rugged Smartphone for First Responders

Kyocera’s ultra-rugged DuraForce PRO 3 was engineered to withstand the harshest environments faced by first responders, including law enforcement, EMTs, firefighters, healthcare professionals, military personnel and emergency public workers. The X-frame structure is designed to handle major drops with enterprise-level durability. Its protection against drops, dust, spills, and hazardous materials (MIL-STD 810H, IP68 dust and waterproof protection plus Class I, Div. 2 hazardous)1 helps ensure blazing 5G speeds, and select software partners help optimize mission critical communications.

Enhanced security features including dual SIMs for public and private network support, enterprise-grade Wi-Fi, and improved GPS dual-band location sensing help keep crews and data safe and secure. This device delivers reliable mission-critical communications with mission critical PTT (MCPTT)2 capability, loud-clear 100dB+ audio for noisy environments, AI-enhanced dual-mic noise cancellation, plus a scratch- and shatter-resistant display with glove and wet-touchscreen operation for police, fire, emergency crews and other first responders. Designed for all-day use, the device features a removable and replaceable rugged battery (4270mAh lithium polymer) with a slide-lock to prevent unintended removal. An outdoor-optimized display and enhanced cameras (64MP main, 16MP wide-view, 2MP macro) help ensure activities are well documented in the field.

With Kyocera, first responders receive a top-priority toll free customer service number to ensure any tech support issues are given “white glove” attention, as well as a 2-year manufacturer’s warranty on the device for worry-free use.

Kyocera has been a longstanding provider of rugged devices and mobile solutions for first responders. Its devices have been used by state and local government agencies including law enforcement as cost-effective, body-worn cameras with GPS, carried by teachers and administrators for an easy-to-use school safety solution, and incorporated into fire departments’ tool kits for always-on Push to Talk Plus (PTT+) communications.

The Company offers ruggedized mobile devices including Android smartphones and feature flip phones with best-in-class software, and accessory partners to meet the various needs facing frontline personnel. The solutions include everything from PTT+ and MCPTT communications with full LMR (land mobile radio) network interoperability to body-worn cameras and comprehensive asset, evidence, and inventory scanning solutions with pinpoint GPS tracking. Kyocera’s industry-leading rugged devices with tailored software and service support plus Verizon’s advanced network for first responders all help improve safety and communications in the field.

Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology built for first responders – developed over three decades of partnership with public safety officials and agencies on the front lines – to meet their unique and evolving needs. More information on the “Verizon Frontline Verified” program can be found here.

Drops of up to 5 ft. on concrete. Compliant with a MIL-STD-810H Method 516.6, Procedure IV "Transit Drop". IP6X dustproof, blowing dust & sand. IPX8 waterproof for low pressure water and immersion at 6.5 feet for 30 mins. Results may vary. One Talk, Push-To-Talk (PTT), Mission-Critical Push-To-Talk (MCPTT), and Push-To-Talk Plus (PTT+) require subscription; additional fees may apply.

