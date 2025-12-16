MidOcean Partners to Purchase up to $600 Million of Home Equity Investments from Point

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MidOcean Partners (“MidOcean”), a premier alternative asset manager specializing in middle-market private equity, alternative credit, and structured equity, announced today that it entered into a forward flow purchase agreement with Point Digital Finance, Inc. (“Point”), a leading home equity investment platform. Under the agreement, Point will sell MidOcean up to $600 million of its home equity investment (“HEI”) assets.

Point’s HEIs enable homeowners to unlock the equity in their homes without taking on monthly payments, often using the proceeds to repay higher-cost consumer debt. Since 2015, Point has originated over $2 billion of HEIs across over 20,000 contracts.

“We are excited to partner with Point, whom we view as the leading operator in a rapidly expanding asset class that offers homeowners a compelling alternative financing solution,” said Teddy Tawil, Managing Director and Co-Head of Opportunistic Credit at MidOcean.

Dana Carey, Chief Investment Officer of MidOcean Credit, added, “Point is positioned to deliver strong and sustained growth, and we look forward to supporting the company’s origination efforts.”

“Our partnership with MidOcean represents a significant milestone for Point and underscores the strength and scalability of our home equity investment platform,” said Eddie Lim, Co-Founder and CEO at Point. “By aligning with a sophisticated, long-term capital partner like MidOcean, we can continue to accelerate our origination efforts, expand access to flexible, payment-free investments for homeowners, and deliver high-quality assets to our institutional partners.”

About MidOcean Partners

MidOcean Partners is a premier New York-based alternative asset manager specializing in middle-market private equity, alternative credit, and structured equity. Since its inception in 2003, MidOcean’s private equity business has targeted investments in high-quality middle-market companies in the business services and consumer sectors. MidOcean’s credit business was launched in 2009 and currently manages a series of alternative credit strategies, collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), and customized separately managed accounts. In 2024, MidOcean expanded its platform to include structured equity, positioning the firm as a leading provider of capital solutions to the middle market. For more information, visit www.midoceanpartners.com.