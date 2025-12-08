Media Advisory: Red River Bank and FHLB Dallas to Award Nearly $800K in Grants to Fuller Center for Housing of NWLA, Volunteers of America North Louisiana, Highland Center and Housing Authority of Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Representatives from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) and Red River Bank will award $795,982 to Fuller Center for Housing of NWLA, Volunteers of America North Louisiana, Highland Center and Housing Authority of Shreveport during ceremonial check presentations.

The event is part of a multicity tour celebrating $12 million in funding delivered to Louisiana communities through a 25-year partnership between Red River Bank and FHLB Dallas. Together, the organizations have supported affordable housing, disaster recovery and economic development initiatives across the state.

The media is encouraged to attend. There will be opportunities for photos and interviews.

WHAT: Check presentation and photo opportunity

WHEN: 9:00 a.m., Monday, December 8

WHERE: 1313 South Pointe Parkway, Shreveport, Louisiana

Attendees:

Judy Madison, Red River Bank

Katie Provenza, Red River Bank

Carolyn Hammond, Volunteers of America

Madison Poche, Highland Center

Kia Fuller, Housing Authority of the City of Shreveport

Lee Jeter, Fuller Center for Housing of NWLA

, Fuller Center for Housing of NWLA Bruce Hatton, FHLB Dallas

Parking is available on-site at the rear of the complex. Enter the building through the covered driveway doors.