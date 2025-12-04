You craved, we crumbld. Dove is serving up Canada’s sweetest treat yet with a limited-edition drop on National Cookie Day

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dove and Crumbl are bringing one of the most buzz-worthy U.S. collaborations to Canada. Following overwhelming demand, Canadians can finally get a taste of the NEW limited-edition Dove x Crumbl collection, launching today on National Cookie Day exclusively at Walmart.ca. The collection will expand to Walmart stores nationwide beginning January 14, 2026.

Canadians can now satisfy their skin’s cravings with a sweet collection of personal care products inspired by the irresistible flavours of Crumbl cookies, paired with the superior care that Dove is known for. The indulgent range includes a Body Wash, Body Scrub, Deodorant, and Hand Wash, available in two scents inspired by viral Crumbl cookie classics:

Confetti Cake - with notes of a warm sugar cookie topped with pink buttercream frosting.

- with notes of a warm sugar cookie topped with pink buttercream frosting. Strawberry Crumb Cake - with notes of a rich strawberry cookie topped with vanilla glaze and buttery crumbs.

For the first time ever in Canada, Dove will show up on shelves in the signature Crumbl pink packaging, a playful nod to the iconic cookie box and the sweet scents that greet you upon opening.

“Canadians have been craving the arrival of Dove x Crumbl in Canada, and we’re thrilled to finally bring this irresistible collab north,” says Divya Singh, Head of Personal Care, Unilever Canada. “Pairing Dove’s superior care with scents inspired by fan favourite Crumbl cookies was a no-brainer. We selected the flavours Canadians have been the most excited to experience; this collab gives a whole new meaning to the Crumbl drop, bringing a sweet twist to everyday care.”

The limited-edition Dove x Crumbl collection is available exclusively on Walmart.ca starting December 4, and in Walmart stores nationwide beginning January 14. Canadians are invited to share their sweetest routines by tagging @dove and @crumbl.

About Dove

Dove started its life in 1957 in the US, with the launch of the Beauty Bar, with its patented blend of mild cleansers and ¼ moisturizing cream. Dove heritage is based on moisturization, and it is proof not promises that enabled Dove to grow from a Beauty Bar into one of the world's most beloved beauty brands.

Women have always been our inspiration and since the beginning, we have been wholly committed to providing superior care to all women and to championing real beauty in our advertising. Dove believes that beauty is for everyone. That beauty should be a source of confidence and not anxiety. Dove mission is to inspire women everywhere to develop a positive relationship with the way they look and realize their personal potential for beauty.

For more than 65 years, Dove has been committed to broadening the narrow definition of beauty in the work they do. With the 'Dove Real Beauty Pledge,' Dove vows to:

Portray women with honesty, diversity and respect. We feature women of different ages, sizes, ethnicities, hair color, type, and style.

Portray women as they are in real life, with zero digital distortion and all images approved by the women they feature.

Help young people build body confidence and self-esteem through the Dove Self-Esteem Project, the biggest provider of self-esteem education in the world.

About Unilever in Canada

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Foods and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 128,000 employees and generated sales of €60.8 billion in 2024. Our leading brands in Canada include Dove, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, SheaMoisture, TRESemmé, Knorr, Hellmann's, Breyers, Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Liquid I.V., and OLLY.

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca or www.unilever.ca/fr.