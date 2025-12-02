Pega and Moody’s Collaborate to Streamline Customer Lifecycle Management and KYC Processes for Financial Services

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pegasystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), The Enterprise Transformation Company™, today announced a strategic collaboration with Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to enhance customer lifecycle management (CLM) and Know Your Customer (KYC) processes for financial services organizations. Now Pega Client Lifecycle Management™ clients can access Moody’s industry-leading entity verification data directly in the solution for improved operational efficiency, accuracy, and compliance. This enables Pega clients to further reduce onboarding time by up to an estimated 30% and decrease data entry errors by as much as 40%. (1)

Pega’s AI-powered agentic CLM and KYC workflows coupled with Moody’s real-time entity data offers an enriched customer experience, accelerated onboarding, and more efficient and powerful risk management processes. This gives Pega clients single-source access to a network of commercial registers and financial authorities from more than 200 countries, with curated details on over 600 million global companies and a comprehensive risk database.

Used by many of the leading global financial institutions, Pega CLM and KYC transforms client relationships by streamlining onboarding, due diligence, maintenance, and offboarding processes. With its market-leading rules engine, Pega operates across multiple jurisdictions and lines of business to help ensure compliance with global and local regulations. Clients can realize reduced compliance costs, increased operational efficiencies, and improved customer experiences.

Moody’s provides data, insights, and innovative technologies to help customers develop a holistic view of their world and unlock opportunities. With a rich history of experience in global markets and a diverse workforce of approximately 16,000 across more than 40 countries, Moody’s gives customers the comprehensive perspective needed to act with confidence and thrive.

“Partnering with Pega means banks and other financial institutions can embed Moody’s deep insights on entity ownership into their dynamic CLM and KYC frameworks,” said Ana Meauta, managing director, channel sales partnerships, Moody’s. “This collaboration creates a robust solution that can underpin due diligence processes, delivering significant value to customers.”

“This integration with Moody’s entity verification capabilities provides our clients even more efficiency in our CLM and KYC offerings,” said Marc Andrews, global managing director, industry markets, Pega. “It enables us to power our clients with seamlessly enriched data insights and streamlined processes for more robust compliance but also provides a better client experience by reducing manual data entry and accelerating onboarding. It’s a powerful way to help clients transform their operations and deliver better outcomes for their customers.”

Pega estimated range of benefit based on market insights is indicative only. Actual results may vary depending on implementation and organizational context.

Pega provides the leading AI-powered platform for enterprise transformation. The world’s most influential organizations trust our technology to reimagine how work gets done by automating workflows, personalizing customer experiences, and modernizing legacy systems. Since 1983, our scalable, flexible architecture has fueled continuous innovation, helping clients accelerate their path to the autonomous enterprise. Ready to Build for Change®? Visit www.pega.com.

