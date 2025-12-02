Cirrus Introduces ‘Cirrus Next’ Aircraft Trade-In and Upgrade Program

DULUTH, Minn. & KNOXVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cirrus® (Cirrus Aircraft Ltd.) today announced ‘Cirrus Next’ an aircraft trade-in and upgrade program designed to simplify the purchase of a new Cirrus aircraft. Cirrus Next ensures a streamlined upgrade pathway to a new aircraft, with a trade-in option for the aircraft you currently own or a transition aircraft purchased through the Cirrus Next program. Cirrus Next eliminates the complexities of managing two aircraft at once or having a gap in aircraft ownership. The program is available for late model SR Series aircraft and all generations of Vision Jets.

“Cirrus Next eases the new aircraft upgrade process for SR Series and Vision Jet owners,” said Zean Nielsen, Chief Executive Officer of Cirrus. Share

“Cirrus Next eases the new aircraft upgrade process for SR Series and Vision Jet owners,” said Zean Nielsen, Chief Executive Officer of Cirrus. “We are dedicated to simplifying aircraft ownership, and with Cirrus Next, we aim to complement new aircraft sales purchases and our network of brokers by removing barriers, uncertainty and downtime oftentimes associated with the transition.”

Cirrus Next is unique because it is a manufacturer-backed trade-in program with seamless trade-in support complementing the authorized pre-owned network of Cirrus brokers.

To learn more about Cirrus Next, visit cirrusaircraft.com/next.

About Cirrus

Cirrus is the recognized global leader in personal aviation and the maker of the best-selling SR Series piston aircraft and the Vision Jet®, the world’s first single-engine Personal Jet™, and the recipient of the Robert J. Collier Trophy. Founded in 1984, the company has redefined aviation performance, comfort and safety with innovations like the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System® (CAPS®) – the first FAA-certified whole-airframe parachute safety system included as standard equipment on an aircraft. To date, worldwide flight time on Cirrus aircraft is 19 million hours, and 280 people have returned home safely to their families as a result of the inclusion of CAPS as a standard feature on all Cirrus aircraft. The company has seven locations in the United States, including Duluth, Minnesota; Grand Forks, North Dakota; Greater Dallas, Texas; Greater Phoenix, Arizona; Greater Orlando, Florida; Knoxville, Tennessee and Benton Harbor, Michigan. Learn more at cirrusaircraft.com.