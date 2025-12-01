Teramind Launches ‘Timmy,’ the Conversational Workforce Intelligence Co-Pilot for Data Loss Prevention and Risk Management

CHEYENNE, Wyo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teramind, the leader in workforce intelligence, data loss prevention (DLP), and insider risk management, today announced the launch of Timmy, the first-of-its-kind conversational AI-powered Workforce Intelligence Co-Pilot specifically designed for DLP and insider risk management. Timmy is an industry-first solution, transforming how organizations access and act upon their workforce data in real-time.​ The co-pilot replaces static reports with instant conversational insights, allowing users to ask natural-language questions directly in Slack and receive immediate, actionable information with no dashboards, no queries, and no delay.

​“Organizations need to stop reacting and start predicting. That's what happens when data starts to talk. Timmy gives security, HR, and operations teams instant access to workforce data, allowing them to inquire about risky employee behavior, compare productivity, and identify problematic work patterns in seconds,” said Isaac Kohen, Teramind CPO. “Based on beta customer data, organizations using Timmy have reported: 85% reduction in security analyst query time for workforce behavior analysis and 70% decrease in dashboard training requirements for non-technical users.”

Timmy easily integrates with Slack to enhance both DLP and insider risk management programs by surfacing behavioral signals and anomaly patterns in real-time, helping teams detect threats before they escalate. HR and operations leaders can gain unprecedented visibility into productivity trends, burnout signals, and workload balance without needing technical expertise.

"What Teramind has built here is genuinely disruptive: turning long investigation and navigation into 30 seconds of practical conversation. We're constantly seeking solutions that don't just aggregate data, but transform it into predictive intelligence. Timmy's ability to surface behavioral signals, anomaly patterns, and insider risk indicators in real-time directly within Slack is the new gold standard. This is the kind of innovation that doesn't just improve processes; it redefines them,” said Justin Skagen, VP of Revenue Integrity and Operational Compliance, Arrivia.

For example:

User types in Slack: "Which employees accessed PII data outside business hours in Q4?" Timmy responds instantly: "23 employees accessed PII after hours in Q4: 18 were legitimate (on-call support staff) 5 flagged for review (no business justification) Most common access time: 2-4 AM EST Export full audit report? [Yes/No]"



Threat Mitigated: Regulatory violations and audit failures. TikTok faced a €530 million fine in 2025 for data-transfer. Timmy provides instant audit trails that previously required days of manual log analysis.

Timmy is read-only by design and delivers intelligence without automation risk. Key features include:

Security-First Design: Pulls only from your Teramind instance, no external data or hallucinations.

Pulls only from your Teramind instance, no external data or hallucinations. Purpose-Built for Workforce Intelligence: Designed for the exact questions CISOs, HR, and executives ask.

Designed for the exact questions CISOs, HR, and executives ask. Near Real-Time Insight: 10-minute refresh cycles vs batch reports.

10-minute refresh cycles vs batch reports. Zero Learning Curve: If you can type a question in Slack, you can use Timmy.

If you can type a question in Slack, you can use Timmy. Read-Only Layer: Keeps decision power human while ensuring compliance and control.​

“Timmy signals a shift from reactive reporting to proactive security and insight. By bringing intelligence directly into the flow of work, we are redefining what’s possible for workforce analytics, insider risk management, and executive decision-making,” added Kohen.

For more information on Timmy or to set up a demo, visit https://www.teramind.co/.

About Teramind

Teramind is a global leader in workforce intelligence, data loss prevention, and insider risk management. Trusted by over 10,000 organizations worldwide, Teramind helps enterprises protect data, monitor productivity, and turn behavioral insights into secure business performance. For more information, visit https://www.teramind.co/.