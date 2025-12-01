Great American Insurance Group’s Environmental Division Collaborates with Great American’s División Daños México to Offer Pollution Coverage in Mexico

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Great American Insurance Group’s Environmental Division is pleased to announce its collaboration with Great American’s División Daños México to expand its product offerings into Mexico. División Daños México will be offering Premises Environmental Liability and Contracting Services Environmental Liability coverages. The Premises Environmental Liability coverage will be available starting December 1, 2025, with Contracting Services Liability coverage available in 2026.

Great American’s Premises Environmental Liability Policy helps protect against bodily injury, property damage, legal expenses, and clean-up costs resulting from pollution conditions associated with a covered location. This policy is suitable for many facilities, including real estate properties (apartments, condominiums, hotels, offices, and shopping centers) as well as other commercial properties, medical offices, light manufacturing, and warehouse facilities, to name a few.

The Contracting Services Environmental Liability Policy covers similar risks associated with contracting services. This policy is suitable for many contractors, including general contractors, construction managers, and specialty trade contractors.

“Great American Environmental is thrilled to work with División Daños México to bring specialized environmental liability coverages to Mexico,” said Great American Environmental Division President Mark Vuono. “We are committed to delivering our best-in-class insurance solutions internationally, backed by our longstanding expertise."

Division Daños México’s new environmental policies provide insureds in Mexico environmental protection against financially devastating pollution events. Policies are underwritten by El Aguila, Compañía de Seguros, S.A. de C.V., a carrier with an “A-” (Excellent) rating by AM Best.

“The addition of these environmental policies strengthens División Daños México’s growing product portfolio, showcasing our dedication to providing comprehensive coverage and continued expansion,” said Divisional President Agustin Quevedo.

About Great American’s Environmental Division

Since 2008, Great American’s Environmental Division has provided environmental insurance solutions that allow businesses to effectively and efficiently manage risks that may threaten their financial security. Our mission is to provide a comprehensive portfolio of environmental insurance products to a broad array of industries with products that can be customized to address the specific risks and exposures of the client.

About Great American’s División Daños México

Great American’s División Daños México provides specialized property and casualty products for small and medium-sized companies. Our vision is to meet your needs through operational excellence, commitment to service and fulfillment of obligations. Policies are underwritten by El Aguila, Compañía de Seguros, S.A. de C.V., an insurance company duly authorized in accordance with the Mexican Insurance and Bonding Law, and located at Avenida Insurgentes Sur 1647, Piso 10, Col. San José Insurgentes, CP 03900, Cuidad de México. Coverage is summarized. Refer to the actual policy for a full description of applicable terms, conditions, limits and exclusions.

About Great American Insurance Group

Great American Insurance Group’s roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, the operations of Great American Insurance Group are engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialty commercial products for businesses. Great American Insurance Company has received an “A” (Excellent) or higher rating from the AM Best Company for more than 115 years and is currently rated “A+” (Superior). The members of Great American Insurance Group are subsidiaries of American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG), also based in Cincinnati, Ohio. AFG’s common stock is listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AFG.

