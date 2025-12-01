Navy Federal Names ROTC All-American Scholarship Program’s ‘Students of the Year’

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Honoring the nation’s brightest ROTC seniors in all branches of military service, Navy Federal Credit Union selected the top Air Force, Army and Navy/Marine students as the 3 ROTC All-American Scholarship Program Students of the Year.

Since 2018, nearly 1,800 ROTC students have been nominated, and the credit union has donated $610,000 to ROTC cadets through Navy Federal's ROTC All-American Scholarship Program. Share

A panel of Navy Federal employees and Veterans from across the branches of service reviewed 265 nominations from 202 schools nationwide, selecting the recipients based on the pillars of the ROTC program: Leadership, Military Excellence, Scholarship and Service. Each Student of the Year receives a $6,500 scholarship, and a $5,000 donation goes to their Booster Club or Student Fund.

Hailing from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University - Prescott’s Air Force ROTC, Alec Bessonny is studying aerospace engineering. While serving as squadron commander, he led 24 trainers and oversaw 72 field training attendees through structured lessons, mentorship and hands-on training exercises. As A8/A9 director, Cadet Bessonny successfully organized a China Aerospace Studies Institute visit. He coordinated logistics and engagement for 320 personnel from 5 different universities.

His leadership skills earned him selection for the U.S. Air Force Academy's Basic Military Training, becoming a cadet training assistant at the prestigious Air Force Academy Preparatory School.

“For me, I always try to look at what I can do for my followers, peers, leaders, friends and just how something small can impact them in a really positive way,” said Cadet Bessonny. “The impact I want to have on the underclassmen is that they have the environment I had to succeed in, if not better. Our mentorship is unmatched, and I want to continue the legacy of mentorship, guidance and community.”

Cadet Bessonny dedicates time to outdoor activities and survival training, too. He was awarded the prestigious ROTC Silver Valor Award for his courage after encountering hikers, including one with life-threatening injuries, on a mountain trail where he guided a rescue team and facilitated the helicopter extraction of the injured hiker.

Representing Cornell University’s Navy/Marines ROTC, Kylie Williamson is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in physics. She’s on track to be selected as the NROTC battalion commander for her senior year with aspirations to ultimately become a nuclear submarine officer.

MIDN Williamson played a pivotal role in ensuring the success of the battalion's physical, academic and professional development efforts as a company commander. As midshipman in charge, she seamlessly planned and executed the Cornell University Invitational Drill Competition that hosted 14 visiting ROTC units and service academies.

“Coming to college, I didn’t really know what I wanted to do with my life. I just knew that I wanted to do something challenging, rewarding and with a good community surrounding it,” said MIDN Williamson. “I felt like all those things were encapsulated by the NROTC program. Our battalion overall is pretty small. Up until this year, we only had 25 midshipmen whereas other universities may have upwards of 150 midshipmen. It’s a small, tight-knit community compared to other programs across the country.”

Beyond NROTC, she volunteers at a local food bank, assists teachers with classroom renovations, volunteers with a holiday carol choir group at medical rehabilitation facilities and participates in Down Syndrome Connection events. Her service-oriented mindset also extends to STEM outreach, where she mentors middle school students in STEM education.

Matthew Kolster of Creighton University’s Army ROTC is pursuing a double major in cybersecurity and cyber operations, along with minors in computer science and criminal justice. Through his studies, he’s following the NSA Centers of Academic Excellence Cyber Operations Track—enhancing his global perspective and strengthening his expertise in cybersecurity.

In 2023, Cadet Kolster participated in Project Global Officer, a program aimed at developing Critical Defense Language proficiency. He spent 10 weeks living in Amman, Jordan, where he took daily Levantine Arabic classes with native speakers. Outside of the classroom, Cadet Kolster and his cohort of fellow cadets and midshipmen explored various sites throughout the country and interacted with many Jordanians—gaining awareness and appreciation of the local cultures.

“I come from a proud military family. My father was a 20-year Veteran of the U.S. Navy, so serving the military was something I grew up familiar with, strongly appealed to me and is a key reason why I’m here in ROTC,” said Cadet Kolster. “My leadership style balances trying to step forward and be someone that others can follow, be a leader that leads from the front and tests the example, while maintaining humility to ensure I’m able to recognize my own flaws as a leader and always be seeking to improve.”

Cadet Kolster also earned a slot to attend the U.S. Army Special Forces Unconventional Warfare Cumulative Exercise, known as Robin Sage. In his role player capacity, he gained valuable exposure to the world of Special Operations, as well as specialized tactics and skills. In the future, he’s intending to shift into U.S. Army Special Forces to gain valuable insight on global theater of operations and impact the next generation of officers and soldiers.

The Students of the Year will be honored guests of the Go Bowling Military Bowl on Dec. 27 at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, MD, featured on ESPN’s broadcast of the game and spotlighted across Navy Federal’s social media channels.

To learn more about the scholarship program and the Students of the Year, visit rotcaa.navyfederal.org.

