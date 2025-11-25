ATB Financial and Nmbr Announce First-of-Its-Kind Partnership to Automate Payroll for Alberta’s Small Businesses

EDMONTON, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ATB Financial (‘ATB’), the leading Alberta-based financial institution with over $100 billion in total assets and assets under management, has partnered with Nmbr, Canada’s first dedicated embedded payroll software provider, to launch ATB Payroll. The collaboration marks the first time a financial institution has partnered with a payroll infrastructure provider in Canada, allowing ATB’s small business clients to run payroll directly from their business banking portal.

For many small and rural businesses, payroll is still one of the most complex and manual parts of running a company. Between managing data in multiple systems, sending remittances to the CRA, issuing paystubs and T4s, reporting to both CRA and their own accounting systems, and ensuring compliance across provinces, the process is so cumbersome that nearly 40% of businesses still pay employees by e-transfer, cheque, or cash.

ATB Payroll removes that friction, allowing ATB’s small business customers to automate these payroll processes without the need for labour-intensive onboarding with a third-party payroll provider.

“Payroll has long been one of the biggest pain points for small businesses,” said Simon Bourgeois, CEO of Nmbr. “Our mission is to make payroll frictionless, embedding it in the platforms where business owners already do their work. By embedding payroll directly into ATB’s digital banking experience, we’re giving Alberta’s entrepreneurs back valuable time and control, while helping the bank deliver real innovation to its customers.”

The integration leverages ATB’s deep client relationships and financial infrastructure with Nmbr’s modern payroll APIs, creating a seamless experience that bridges compliance and convenience. ATB Payroll enables business clients to access payroll through their ATB Business Portal, verify their account balances in real time, manage tax compliance and process payments faster — offering two-day payroll at no extra cost, a first among major Canadian financial institutions.

“At ATB, we are constantly seeking new innovations to better support and empower Alberta businesses,” said Azim Esmail, Associate Vice President, ATB Ventures. “Developing and launching tools that simplify critical operations for our clients is a powerful example of how we can use innovation to help them grow and thrive.”

Currently in a pilot phase with a group of early customers, ATB plans to roll out the new payroll feature to a broader group of clients in 2026. The partnership is part of ATB’s broader effort to expand the tools and services available through its business banking platform, positioning the bank at the forefront of digital financial innovation in Canada.

About NMBR

Nmbr is Canada’s first dedicated embedded payroll software provider, designed to simplify how businesses build and launch their own payroll software. Founded by co-founders and seasoned industry experts, Simon Bourgeois, Drew Millington, and Kevin Langlois, Nmbr simplifies the complexities of building payroll systems by offering APIs and embeddable front-end components that eliminate the challenge of building payroll software— while significantly reducing ongoing administrative burden and costs.

About ATB Financial

Powering possibilities for our clients, communities, and beyond is what drives us at ATB Financial. As a leading Alberta-based financial institution with over $100 billion in total assets and assets under management, our success comes from more than 5,000 team members who deliver exceptional experiences to over 843,000 clients across our Personal and Business Banking, ATB Wealth Management, and ATB Capital Markets businesses. ATB Financial provides expert advice and services through our extensive branch network and agencies, our 24-hour Client Care Centre, four entrepreneur centers, and our digital banking options. ATB Financial is bronze certified as part of the Partnership Accreditation in Indigenous Relations commissioned by the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business.