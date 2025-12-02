ImageKit joins MACH Alliance as a startup independent software vendor (ISV).

NEWARK, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ImageKit, a unified image and video API platform with AI-powered digital asset management (DAM), today announced its recognition as an ISV Startup Member of the MACH Alliance, a global community of technology companies advocating for open and composable digital ecosystems. This milestone highlights ImageKit’s mission to empower media-heavy businesses with a composable, cloud-native architecture that delivers optimized, high-quality visual content at scale across websites and applications worldwide.

With this membership, ImageKit joins a global community of MACH-certified technology providers that champion open and composable digital ecosystems. Having already collaborated with members such as AWS and Contentful, ImageKit continues to deepen its alignment with MACH principles while advancing media optimization and DAM innovation.

“Being recognized by the MACH Alliance is a meaningful milestone for ImageKit,” said Rahul Nanwani, Co-founder and CEO of ImageKit. “The Alliance sets a high standard for openness, interoperability, and innovation, and our platform embodies these principles at its core. With our API-first, cloud-native, and headless approach, businesses can manage, optimize, and deliver images and videos in real time without disrupting their existing infrastructure. This recognition reinforces our commitment to helping organizations build composable, high-performance digital ecosystems that adapt and scale effortlessly.”

Built on an API-first foundation, ImageKit enables real-time optimization, transformation, and delivery of images and videos worldwide through its URL-based image and video API. With its 50+ transformations, developers can dynamically crop, resize, personalize, and adapt images or videos and stream them, ensuring consistent high-quality visuals and fast load times across all devices and networks.

Beyond delivery, ImageKit’s Digital Asset Management (DAM) enables teams to upload, organize, search, and collaborate on all kinds of digital assets through the browser-based interface or headlessly via the REST APIs, or integrate it like a widget with any internal CMS or PIM system. Media-heavy businesses can manage assets in this built-in DAM or connect external storage platforms such as AWS S3, Azure Blob Storage, or DigitalOcean, while still leveraging ImageKit’s powerful transformations and optimizations for image and video delivery.

The latest AI features, including background removal, generative fill, and prompt-based editing, enable businesses to move from concept to production-grade assets in seconds, helping them adapt to ever-changing market trends.

“At the MACH Alliance, we’re building a movement around openness, adaptability, and real-world composability,” said Holly Hall, Managing Director of the MACH Alliance. “ImageKit brings that same mindset to media management and delivery. We’re delighted to welcome them as a Startup ISV Member and excited to see how they contribute to the MACH community.”

In a visual-first world where brands compete for every moment of attention, ImageKit continues to help them turn media into a strategic advantage. This recognition reinforces ImageKit’s role in shaping how media-heavy businesses create, manage, and deliver visual experiences at a global scale.

About MACH Alliance

The MACH Alliance is more than an industry body - it’s a movement for openness, agility, and adaptability in the AI era. Open by design, the Alliance is building one of the world’s first Agent Ecosystems, designed with brands and meant to scale trust, accelerate innovation, and unlock new value across industries.

Independent and vendor-neutral, the MACH Alliance champions enterprise architectures that are Composable, Connected, Incremental, Open, and Autonomous. As AI reshapes digital experiences, MACH provides the trusted framework for enterprises to adopt modular, future-proof technologies without lock-in.

With a global community of over 100 member companies, including leading brands, technology vendors, and system integrators, the Alliance equips practitioners with certifications, real-world use cases, and peer guidance to transform digital ambition into measurable impact.

About ImageKit

ImageKit.io is a unified Image and Video API combined with an AI-powered Digital Asset Management (DAM) platform. It empowers developers and marketers to deliver flawless visual experiences across the web. Offering automatic media optimization, over 50 real-time transformations, and superfast content delivery via a global CDN, ImageKit simplifies how you handle and deliver images and videos. Its integrated DAM further enhances asset management, visual search, and team collaboration. Trusted by over 250,000 developers and 2,000+ businesses globally, ImageKit enables developers to ship faster, marketers to iterate freely, and your users to enjoy flawless visuals everywhere.