Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation and The Open Table, Inc. Launch Year 2 of the “Strengthening Shenandoah” Initiative to Expand Substance Use Disorder Services for Children and Families

WOODSTOCK, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As part of its ongoing commitment to programs supporting mental health and well-being, the Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation is partnering with The Open Table, Inc. to strengthen Shenandoah County’s response to substance use disorder (SUD) among children and adolescents.

Through a $750,000 grant, The Open Table has launched Strengthening Shenandoah, a collaborative initiative uniting the Shenandoah Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, Shenandoah County Public Schools, local service agencies, and private providers. A key component to managing this initiative includes the development of a Steering Committee, facilitated by The Open Table, to improve coordination, reduce service silos, and build a comprehensive system of care.

Year One Achievements:

In its first year, the initiative saw significant engagement with service recipients, as 76% of those referred attended their initial appointment, and 47% accessed treatment aligned with professional recommendations. As a direct result, 152 individuals received critical SUD services from the 168 referrals made.

The program also tackled social determinants of health: securing housing for 32% of families, accessing essential goods for 29%, and addressing transportation needs for 17%.

In its inaugural year, the Steering Committee identified key barriers such as siloed systems and fragmented services that impeded families' access to treatment. Through monthly collaborations, the Committee successfully laid the groundwork for a cohesive system of care by expanding the provider network, improving inter-agency communication, and fostering data-driven planning. These efforts have ensured more consistent and seamless access to SUD support for families throughout Shenandoah County.

Cadie, a student deeply impacted by generational substance use, serves as a testament to the initiative's success. With comprehensive support, Cadie achieved sobriety and was released from court supervision.

Denise Acker, the Children, Youth and Family Services Manager at Northwestern Community Services Board, emphasized the value of the Steering Committee: “Bringing the Steering Committee together promotes collaboration and increases partnerships between agencies to meet the needs of individuals and families in Shenandoah County.”

“Through this collaboration, our Committee is also working to break out of a historic siloed mentality and engage and understand our whole system of care to best serve our community,” said Hon. Judge Chad Logan, Presiding Judge of Shenandoah County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

The Steering Committee will continue expanding provider access and strengthening the countywide response to SUD in the program’s second year, ensuring that families experience seamless support and care continuity.

About Anthem Blue Cross Foundation

The Anthem Blue Cross Foundation, an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Association, is a philanthropic arm of the Elevance Health Foundation. The Foundation works to address health equity by focusing on improving the health of the socially vulnerable through strategic partnerships and programs in our communities with an emphasis on maternal child health; mental health; and food as medicine. Additionally, the Foundation also responds to disasters when our communities need us the most. The Foundation coordinates the company’s year-round Dollars for Dollars program which provides a 100 percent match of associates’ donations, as well as its Volunteer Time Off and Dollars for Doers community service programs. ®ANTHEM is a registered trademark of Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc. The Blue Cross names and symbol are registered marks of the Blue Cross Association. To learn more about the Anthem Blue Cross Foundation and the Elevance Health Foundation, please visit www.elevancehealth.foundation and its blog at www.medium.com/elevancehealthfoundation.

About The Open Table

The Open Table is a 501 (c)(3), non-profit organization founded in 2005. The Open Table develops models that train communities to form meaningful outcome partnerships with nonprofit and for-profit organizations serving people with complex needs. By creating open access to a community's social capital, these shared-purpose partnerships successfully empower individuals and families to have the lives they envision for themselves and their children. Trained in 34 states, The Open Table unites communities and organizations in data-driven, outcome-producing relationships focused on removing barriers to improve social drivers of health (SDOH). Through The Open Table models, communities are partnering with business, education, faith-based, government, healthcare, human services, and other sectors to equip people to reach their highest potential.