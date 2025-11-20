Oral-B Proves Why It’s The Official Toothbrush of the NFL With an Unexpected Toothy Transformation

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oral-B, the Official Toothbrush of the NFL, today announced a partnership with the Philadelphia Eagles’ wide receiver and Super Bowl Champion, DeVonta Smith, and the team’s beloved mascot, SWOOP, to bring the power of a perfect clean to the league.

To celebrate the Eagles partnership, SWOOP has been inspired to debut a brand-new set of unique teeth (where he had none before), proving that even mascots can show some teeth with the help of Oral-B’s superior iO Series Electric Toothbrush. Featuring a dentist-inspired round brush head, the iO Series Electric Toothbrush removes 100% more plaque than a regular, manual brush, so SWOOP will be ready to show off his new look.

“At Oral-B, we believe everyone’s teeth – from the field to the tailgate – are unique and deserve a perfect clean,” said Suhashini Vittal, North America Vice President at Oral-B. “This collaboration is about putting all kinds of teeth front and center, showing that no matter your play style, your hometown chant, or your bite, Oral-B’s dentist-inspired round brush head delivers a perfect clean, every time.”

“In football, you’ve got to be ready for anything — hits, highlights, and plenty of gritting your teeth,” said Smith. “That’s why I’m teaming up with Oral-B to show that the iO Series Electric Toothbrush delivers a perfect clean for every kind of teeth, whether it’s mine or even SWOOP’s. With Oral-B in our corner, we’re both on our A-game and ready to show some teeth this season.”

As the Official Toothbrush of the NFL, Oral-B toothbrushes, including the iO Series Electric Toothbrush, will also now be available in locker rooms across all 32 NFL teams, helping every player, from rookies to veterans, score a perfect clean and show some teeth.

“We are thrilled to join the National Football League and Oral-B in promoting healthy oral hygiene habits,” said Brian Napoli, Senior Vice President, Corporate Partnerships, Philadelphia Eagles. “With the help of DeVonta Smith and SWOOP, we look forward to showcasing the many benefits that come with a perfect clean and why Oral-B is the global leader in oral care.”

SWOOP might not be the only mascot in the spotlight with a new set of unique teeth this season. Inspired by his new look, Oral-B plans to reveal even more toothy transformations to the league, bringing the energy of game day to everyday routines. From players to mascots, fans will see how Oral-B cleans ALL kinds of teeth, proving why the brand is the Official Toothbrush of the NFL.

