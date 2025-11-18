DDN Wins 2025 Editors’ Choice Award for “Best Use of HPC in Financial Services”

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DDN, the global leader in AI and data intelligence solutions, today announced it has been honored with the 2025 Editors’ Choice Award for “Best Use of HPC in Financial Services” for its transformative work with Jump Trading, a leading algorithmic and high-frequency trading firm.

The award recognizes DDN’s impact in helping Jump Trading empower its quantitative analysts to operate independently while dramatically accelerating compute efficiency and data access. Leveraging DDN’s data intelligence platform, Jump achieved a 10x reduction in processing latency, enabling instant analytics, parallel workloads, and faster innovation cycles, delivering a decisive competitive advantage in the ultra-fast world of modern trading.

“DDN QLC systems are a really important part of that environment to get IO to our researchers as quickly as possible,” said Alex Davies, Chief Technology Officer at Jump Trading.

Empowering Independent Quant Innovation

Jump Trading’s culture of decentralized innovation allows its quants to experiment freely, develop their own models, and operate at maximum productivity. However, this autonomy created unique infrastructure demands — requiring an environment capable of supporting diverse, concurrent workloads with no bottlenecks and near-zero latency.

By adopting DDN’s data intelligence platform, Jump created a parallel processing foundation that supports both independent exploration and production-level AI training—without central control or workflow constraints.

Business Outcomes

10x reduction in processing latency , accelerating research and trading model iteration

, accelerating research and trading model iteration Parallel protocol support enabling simultaneous workloads across hundreds of nodes

enabling simultaneous workloads across hundreds of nodes Instant results upon deployment , increasing quant productivity and innovation speed

, increasing quant productivity and innovation speed Sustained competitive advantage in algorithmic trading through faster insight-to-execution cycles

Transforming Financial AI at Scale

As financial institutions increasingly apply AI, quantitative analytics, and real-time modeling, DDN’s solutions provide the high-throughput, intelligent data infrastructure needed to power the next generation of financial services. From risk modeling and fraud detection to portfolio optimization and ESG modeling, DDN’s AI Factory architecture enables financial firms to move from traditional HPC to fully integrated AI and data-driven decision engines.

“Financial services are operating at AI speed, and that requires HPC-class performance with enterprise simplicity,” said Alex Bouzari, CEO and Co-founder at DDN. “Our partnership with Jump Trading demonstrates how DDN’s data infrastructure solutions allow innovation to thrive while delivering measurable business advantage. This award underscores DDN’s leadership in enabling the world’s most data-intensive organizations to compete smarter and faster.”

Why FSI Leaders Choose DDN

Proven in the world’s most demanding AI and HPC environments

Unified data architecture that scales effortlessly from on-prem to hybrid cloud

Parallel, low-latency performance ideal for quantitative modeling and high-frequency trading

Trusted by the top 10 global banks and investment firms for AI-scale performance and reliability

