-

FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Caliber Collision Property for $4.9 Million

MILL VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Caliber Collision property for $4.9 million. The property is located in a strong retail corridor in Texas and is corporate-operated under a triple net lease with approximately five years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 7.3% cap rate including rent credits received at closing and exclusive of transaction costs.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.

Category: Acquisition

Contacts

Four Corners Property Trust:
Bill Lenehan, 415-965-8031
CEO

Patrick Wernig, 415-965-8038
CFO

Industry:

Four Corners Property Trust

NYSE:FCPT
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Four Corners Property Trust:
Bill Lenehan, 415-965-8031
CEO

Patrick Wernig, 415-965-8038
CFO

More News From Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT Announces Acquisition via Sale Leaseback of Three Automotive Service Properties for $5.9 Million

MILL VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition via sale leaseback of three automotive service properties for $5.9 million. The properties are located in strong retail corridors in Missouri and are corporate-operated under triple net leases with 15 years of t...

FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Five Property Veterinary Clinic Portfolio for $13.8 Million

MILL VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a five property veterinary clinic portfolio for $13.8 million. The portfolio consists of two National Veterinary Associates properties, two Banfield Pet Hospital properties, and one Mission Pet Health propert...

FCPT Declares Fourth Quarter 2025 Dividend

MILL VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FCPT) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.3665 per share (equivalent to $1.4660 per share per annum) for the fourth quarter of 2025. This represents a 3.2% increase from the prior quarter. The dividend is payable on January 15, 2026, to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2025. About FCPT FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust p...
Back to Newsroom