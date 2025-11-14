-

AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Intact Financial Corporation’s Preferred Stock

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned a Long-Term Issue Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) to the recently announced CAD 150 million, 5.5% non-cumulative preferred stock issued by Intact Financial Corporation (Intact) (Toronto, Ontario, Canada). The outlook assigned to this Credit Rating (rating) is stable.

The net proceeds of the offering are expected to be used by Intact for general corporate purposes. AM Best notes that Intact’s financial leverage has improved through 2025, reflecting a combination of retained earnings growth, strong operating performance and prudent deployment of capital towards strategic initiatives. Consequently, leverage and coverage metrics remain comfortably within tolerance levels as a result of the recent preferred stock offering.

