The LYCRA Company, Dovetail Workwear and Sapphire Finishing Mills Collaborate on COOLSWAP™ — A Breakthrough Collection for Women Who Work

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The LYCRA Company, a global leader in developing sustainable and innovative fiber and technology solutions for the apparel industry, has teamed up with Dovetail Workwear, a performance clothing brand made By, For, With Women, to launch the COOLSWAP™ capsule collection in Spring 2026.

Visitors to The LYCRA Company’s booth at the Functional Fabric Fair in Portland, Oregon, November 12 – 13, can enjoy a sneak preview of the new line that empowers women to thrive in their work environments, whether inside or outside.

Known for its user-driven design process, Dovetail Workwear collaborates closely with its community of women workers to ensure every product meets real-world needs. A common request is durable gear that keeps them cool and comfortable on the job.

The new COOLSWAP™ collection delivers on that need. Made with LYCRA® EcoMade fiber, this ultra-lightweight and durable fabric delivers easy stretch and dries quickly for all-day cool comfort. This fiber also contains renewable plant-based materials and post-consumer recycled PET bottles, helping to reduce environmental impact.

The COOLSWAP™ fabric was co-developed with Sapphire Finishing Mills, one of Pakistan’s largest and most innovative vertically integrated textile manufacturers. With a strong focus on sustainable innovation and technical expertise, Sapphire played a central role in translating Dovetail Workwear’s vision into a high-performance woven fabric that meets women’s workwear needs.

Acting as a connector across the value chain, The LYCRA Company brought Dovetail Workwear and Sapphire together, demonstrating its ALL IN approach to collaboration and innovation.

"Our goal is to equip women with workwear that performs as hard as they do," said Sara DeLuca, co-founder, Dovetail Workwear. "One of the things we hear from women every day is that they cannot find viable, lightweight workwear options. Partnering with The LYCRA Company has allowed us to go lighter than ever before without sacrificing durability and deliver a cooler, more comfortable collection made with sustainability in mind."

The five-piece COOLSWAP™ collection offers essential styles built for a range of work—and even play—with versatility at its core. Styles include two types of work pants, cargo skorts and shorts, and a long-sleeved work shirt.

To support the launch, The LYCRA Company and Dovetail Workwear are collaborating on a joint marketing campaign, which will launch during Spring 2026.

“Women deserve apparel that feels great no matter how tough the job, so their workwear should deliver the fit, stretch, comfort, durability, and other performance qualities they expect,” said Ebru Ozaydin, global product director - denim, wovens, and ready-to-wear, at The LYCRA Company. “That’s why we’re proud to join forces with Dovetail Workwear, a brand that truly understands its customers. Together, we’re delivering innovative, high-performance solutions that meet the needs of this growing target market.”

About The LYCRA Company

The LYCRA Company is a leading global fiber and technology solutions provider to the apparel and personal care industries committed to offering sustainable products using renewable, pre-, and post-consumer recycled ingredients that reduce waste and help set the stage for circularity. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, United States, it owns the LYCRA®, LYCRA HyFit®, LYCRA® T400®, COOLMAX®, THERMOLITE®, ELASPAN®, SUPPLEX® and TACTEL® brands. The LYCRA Company adds value to its customers’ products by offering unique innovations that meet the consumer’s need for comfort and lasting performance. Learn more at thelycracompany.com.

LYCRA® is a trademark of The LYCRA Company.

About Dovetail Workwear

Founded in 2018 and based in the Pacific Northwest, Dovetail Workwear is the largest exclusively women's workwear brand in the world made by women, for women, and with women. From skilled tradeswomen to backyard gardeners, Dovetail Workwear makes all-season, all-reason utility apparel that performs and protects without compromising form and function. Utilizing eco-conscious fabrics, ethical sourcing and manufacturing, and available in inclusive sizing, Dovetail Workwear is available online and in over 500 retail locations across North America.

About Sapphire Finishing Mills

Sapphire Finishing Mills is a leading manufacturer of woven, dyed, and printed fabrics and garments, specializing in both fashion apparel and workwear. Since its establishment in 2003, Sapphire Mills has consistently progressed and emerged as one of the largest processing companies for dyeing and weaving in the region. Through continuous improvement and investment in state-of-the-art equipment, Sapphire Mills has expanded its product portfolio to cover a wide range of segments within the textile industry. Sapphire Mills’ exports its products across seven continents worldwide.