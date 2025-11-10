AUTEL Powers High-Speed EV Charging Station at Bangkok’s Central World

BANGKOK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AUTEL, a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, has partnered with ZEEKR, a premium electric vehicle brand under Geely, and Evolt, a leading EV charging company in Thailand, to deliver a high-speed EV charging station “ZEEKR Power @centralwOrld” in the heart of Bangkok’s business and lifestyle district.

The new charging station is equipped with AUTEL’s state-of-the-art MaxiCharger DS480 (Air-cooled) technology. Tailored to deliver a maximum output of 400 kW, the MaxiCharger DS480 enables a ZEEKR 7X, ZEEKR’s latest car model, to reach a full charge in just 15 minutes.

Designed for convenience, visibility, and safety, the station integrates AUTEL’s smart charging management system, allowing users to check charging status, plan routes, and complete payments seamlessly via the Evolt app.

“This collaboration demonstrates AUTEL’s commitment to bringing advanced, reliable, and user-friendly charging solutions to urban areas,” said Henry He, Chief Executive Officer, APAC Region. “We are proud to power this high-speed EV charging station and support the growing adoption of EVs in Thailand.”

During the launch period from November 7 to December 31, 2025, ZEEKR owners can enjoy complimentary charging, highlighting the station’s premium user experience and underscoring AUTEL’s commitment to delivering high-performance, sustainable charging infrastructure.

AUTEL continues to drive innovation in EV charging, providing solutions that support clean energy adoption, efficient urban mobility, and seamless EV experiences across markets worldwide.