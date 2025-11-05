BODi to Power the Future of Extreme Home Fitness and Performance with the Launch of “P90X Generation Next” Set to Debut 90 Days From Today

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BODi (NASDAQ: BODI), today announced the highly anticipated new installment of one of the most transformative fitness programs ever created, P90X, with the launch of “P90X Generation Next,” scheduled for release on February 3, 2026. Originally developed by Super Trainer Tony Horton, this next chapter of P90X will be led by Waz Ashayer, one of Equinox Fitness Club’s most dynamic and in-demand lead instructors, where he has built a reputation for creating unparalleled training experiences that consistently draw sold-out classes and inspire a dedicated community. His leadership and intensity marks an exciting new era for the iconic P90X brand.

“P90X remains one of the most powerful names in fitness, and with ‘P90X Generation Next,’ we’ve redesigned it from the bottom up to use the latest in functional program design for extreme transformation and performance,” said Carl Daikeler, CEO and co-founder of BODi. “It will have the intensity and grit that made P90X a cultural phenomenon, now with the latest science-backed methods to help people achieve results they never thought possible. With Waz Ashayer at the helm, we’re introducing the next generation to true extreme home fitness.”

Before stepping into his leading role at Equinox Fitness Club, Ashayer built his foundation in London at the prestigious boxing gym BXR, where he quickly earned recognition for his ability to drive peak performance. He went on to manage group fitness at Equinox in London, sharpening his leadership in one of the industry’s most competitive arenas. Expanding his reach to the U.S., he launched Raise x Takeoff, a series of high-intensity bootcamps in New York City and the Hamptons, solidifying his reputation as a fitness innovator with a passionate following. Today, Ashayer’s proven expertise in group training and his ability to motivate at scale make him the perfect driving force behind this new 90-day program, “P90X Generation Next”.

“Fitness has always been about unlocking inner strength and pushing past limits,” said Waz Ashayer, BODi Super Trainer and lead for P90X Generation Next. “Carrying the P90X legacy forward is an incredible honor. I’m dedicated to inspiring people to exceed their own expectations because this program isn’t just about workouts, it’s about igniting the fire of transformation.”

“P90X Generation Next” will be complemented by a roster of distinguished brand partners that are at the forefront of performance and innovation, including ASRV, Core Home Fitness, Hyperice and Reebok. Together, these partnerships underscore the P90X promise to deliver the most complete extreme home fitness experience available.

BODi will also debut a line of P90X supplements and nutrition products, engineered for fast-acting performance and to accelerate results. Developed by experts and backed by the latest innovations in performance nutrition science, the lineup is created to help high achievers get the most from their training. The full assortment will be available on BODi.com and select retail partners in early 2026.

Consumers can get ready to start “P90X Generation Next” in early 2026 by subscribing to BODi now and exploring the original P90X programs or any of BODi's 140+ step-by-step workout and nutrition plans. BODi subscriptions start at $19 per month or $179 annually. For more information and to subscribe, go to BODi.com.

About BODi and The Beachbody Company

BODi, formerly known as Beachbody, has been a pioneer in structured, step-by-step home fitness and nutrition programs for nearly three decades, with iconic programs like P90X, INSANITY, 21 Day Fix and the original premium superfood supplement, Shakeology. Since its inception, BODi has helped more than 30 million people reach life-changing results. Today, BODi continues to evolve with a simple mission: help people achieve their goals and lead healthy, fulfilling lives, especially busy, time-strapped people who want to fit healthy habits into everyday life with proven solutions. The BODi community empowers millions to stay motivated and accountable, supporting healthy weight management, improved metabolic function, increased mental and physical well-being, better sleep, as well as evidence-based habits that enhance healthspan and longevity.

To subscribe and shop, visit BODi.com. For company and investor information, please visit TheBeachbodyCompany.com.