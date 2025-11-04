Pacer Financial Forms Strategic Partnership with Save® for Innovative Cash-Management Solutions

MALVERN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pacer Financial (Pacer) today announced a strategic partnership with financial technology firm Save®. Under the agreement, Pacer will serve as an investor and distribution partner for brokerage and wealth management channels of Save’s Liquid Market Savings Platform, an innovative cash-management solution that seeks to provide market-linked returns, daily liquidity, and extended FDIC insurance protection.

Save’s platform enables advisors to offer clients a modern solution for idle cash that combines the security of insured bank deposits with the return potential of broader equity market exposure. Leveraging technology and banking partnerships through Save, capital is diversified across multiple FDIC-insured bank accounts, extending coverage well beyond the standard $250,000 limit. In doing so, advisors can tap into an easily scalable, potentially higher-yielding alternative to money-market funds, especially relevant as investors sit on record levels of cash and navigate shifting interest-rate environments.

“At Pacer, we pride ourselves on being at the forefront of innovation in how we serve advisors and investors, and partnering with Save is a natural next step in that mission,” said Sean O’Hara, Director at Pacer Financial. “With the Federal Reserve cutting rates and investors increasingly focused on returns, liquidity, and yield, Save’s platform provides advisors with a timely, differentiated tool to help clients put idle cash to work in a uniquely beneficial way.”

To enhance client return profiles and choice, portfolios built with Save’s products will incorporate select Pacer ETFs, including COWZ, LCOW, TRFK, as well as other popular and benchmark ETFs into their investment mix. This partnership further broadens Pacer’s advisor-centric approach, giving financial professionals access to a first-of-its-kind solution that pairs FDIC-backed principal protection with the growth potential of leading ETFs Pacer Financial can offer.

“Macroeconomic trends point towards a continued rally in equities and risky assets. Together with Pacer, we are bringing a new liquid cash solution to the market where clients can participate in such markets without the associated risk.” said Save’s CEO & Founder, Michael Nelskyla.

About Pacer Financial

Pacer Financial, Inc. is a national wholesaling organization and FINRA member focused on distributing investment products through financial advisors. Known for launching Pacer ETFs, with trend-following and free cash flow focused approaches, Pacer has helped bring cutting-edge investment solutions to a wide network of financial professionals across the United States. Website: www.pacerfinancial.com

About Save®

Save® (Save Technologies, LLC) is a financial technology company that provides deposit innovation for global institutional clients. Save was founded by a team of financial industry veterans with experience spanning quantitative trading, corporate banking, and investment management. Save Advisers LLC, an affiliate, is an SEC-registered investment adviser.

Website: www.marketsavings.com

Disclosures

SIPC is a nonprofit membership corporation formed by the U.S. Congress in 1970 to provide certain financial protection to clients of member securities firms. SIPC protection would ensure delivery of the portfolio assets to each eligible account up to $500,000 in value (not more than $250,000 in cash) in the case of financial failure of a SIPC member firm. SIPC has published a brochure further explaining the coverage provided.

