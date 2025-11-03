Hippocratic AI Raises $126 Million in Series C at $3.5 Billion Valuation Led by Avenir Growth to Expand Clinically Safe Generative AI Agents Across Healthcare

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hippocratic AI, the global leader in safety-focused generative AI healthcare agents, today announced the close of its Series C financing, raising $126 million at a $3.5 billion valuation and bringing its total funding to $404 million.

The funding was led by Avenir Growth, a leader in supporting category defining companies in generative AI, with participation from new and existing investors, including CapitalG (Google’s growth fund), General Catalyst, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Kleiner Perkins, Premji Invest, Universal Health Services (UHS), Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, WellSpan Health, John Doerr, Rick Klausner, and others.

In just 15 months since commercialization, the company has established partnerships with over 50 large health systems, payors, and pharma clients in 6 countries, built over 1000 clinical use cases, and completed over 115 million clinical patient interactions with no safety issues. Adoption is accelerating as healthcare organizations turn to scalable, safe generative AI agents to enable healthcare abundance.

“At Avenir, we focus on investing in category leaders,” said Andrew Sugrue, Co-founder of Avenir Growth. “After speaking with a significant number of customers prior to investing, we believe Hippocratic AI is leading the agentic healthcare category. Importantly, we found that their relentless focus on safety has earned them the trust of healthcare organizations around the world, becoming the safe choice for executives when choosing AI agents for deployment in healthcare.”

"Hippocratic AI is amongst the fastest growing enterprise healthcare companies we've seen in the last few years," said Julie Yoo, General Partner at Andreessen Horowitz. "Their rapid growth is a testament to the demand for solutions to our industry's labor and patient access crisis, and the unique capabilities that Hippocratic has brought to market to address those needs."

“At General Catalyst, our Health Assurance vision centers on enabling a system of care that is more proactive, affordable, and accessible care,” said Hemant Taneja, CEO of General Catalyst, which co-created Hippocratic AI. “We believed in Hippocratic AI and the team since inception, and it is a shining example of this thesis in action. They are applying clinically safe, empathetic generative AI in ways that expand access and dignity in care. Their rapid success reflects both their breakthrough solution and the moral imperative to reimagine how care is delivered.”

“Every call our agents make is a patient whose life we have helped to make healthier. What this capital allows us to do is touch more lives and help more people while staying true to our core values of ‘do no harm’ and ‘patients first,’” said Munjal Shah, Co-founder and CEO of Hippocratic AI. “We truly believe that Generative AI agents can help bring in an era of abundance to healthcare never seen before.

Customer Momentum is Fueling Growth

The company’s partnerships with more than 50 leading enterprise healthcare organizations across the provider, payor, and life sciences sectors demonstrate broad trust in its safe and scalable AI agents. These partners include some of the most trusted names in healthcare domestically and internationally:

Cleveland Clinic, Northwestern Medicine, Ochsner Health, Moffitt Cancer Center, University Hospitals, Guy’s & St Thomas’ NHS Trust, Advocate Health, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, Sanford Health, OhioHealth, Memorial Hermann, Eucalia, VNS Health, WellSpan Health, Sheba Medical Center, Universal Health Services, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, HonorHealth, Burjeel, Medical Mutual, Fraser Health, Leidos, LeanTaaS, and more. In addition to these relationships, Hippocratic AI is already working with payors representing over 5 of the top 10 payors and 3 of the top 8 pharma companies.

Here’s how leaders across the healthcare ecosystem are describing the collaboration:

“Hippocratic AI’s focus on safety, empathy, and clinical alignment makes them a trusted partner as we explore new ways to engage and support our patients and members at scale,” said David Newman MD, Chief Medical Officer of Virtual Care at Sanford Health.

“Hippocratic AI’s focus on safety and scale mirrors our mission to support the care team in providing the highest quality pediatric care to every child who needs it,” said Oliver Rhine, Chief Strategy Officer and President of Cincinnati Children’s Global. “The AI agents open up new opportunities to support families with warmth and precision, whether in scheduling, chronic condition management, or daily guidance.”

“At OhioHealth, safety is the cornerstone of every care decision we make, and we hold our partners to the same standard,” said Dr. Michael Ezzie, MD, the Senior Vice President and President of OhioHealth Physician Group. “Hippocratic AI’s unwavering commitment to clinical safety, combined with their rigorous testing and validation process, gives us the confidence to deploy their agents in ways that truly support patients and clinicians alike.”

“The safety information on Anna (the name WellSpan Health gave its Hippocratic AI agent) as our AI care assistant is absolutely terrific. We monitor that all the time along with your team. And every one of our clinical leaders and chief medical officers who've reviewed that has been very impressed,” said Roxanna Gapstur, PhD, RN, President and Chief Executive Officer of WellSpan Health.

“We see AI as a powerful tool to expand our ability to serve patients without expanding clinician burden,” said Dr. Paul R. Hinchey, MD, MBA, Chief Operating Officer of University Hospitals. “What sets Hippocratic AI apart is its uncompromising commitment to empathy, reliability, and clinical safety.”

“At Advocate Health, we are committed to using AI in partnerships that amplify and enhance human connection rather than replace it. Guided by our robust responsible AI framework, we’re leveraging AI agents to make patient conversations more accessible, empathetic and clinically safe while reducing the administrative burden on our care teams. We value partners that focus on real-world safety and co-development of products, helping us deliver timely, personalized communication that builds trust and supports better patient outcomes,” said Andy Crowder, Chief Digital Officer at Advocate Health.

Next Phase of Growth

The proceeds from the Series C financing will enable Hippocratic AI to accelerate its impact. The company will broaden and deepen its customer deployments worldwide, continue its investment in its Polaris Safety Constellation Architecture and product innovation, and pursue strategic mergers and acquisitions to expand its capabilities to reach more patients across the healthcare ecosystem.

About Hippocratic AI

Hippocratic AI has developed the safest generative AI Agents for healthcare. The company believes that generative AI has the ability to bring healthcare abundance to every person in the world. The company focuses on building non-diagnostic patient-facing clinical AI agents and does not allow its agents to be used to prescribe or diagnose. Hippocratic AI has received a total of $404 million in funding and is backed by leading investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst, Kleiner Perkins, Avenir, NVIDIA’s NVentures, Premji Invest, SV Angel, Google’s CapitalG, and numerous health systems. Learn more at https://hippocraticai.com/.

About Avenir Growth

Avenir seeks to invest in category-defining companies capitalizing on inevitable technology shifts. The firm concentrates its time and capital in very few companies per year, partnering with founders early in their companies’ s-curve of growth as they aim to transform their markets. For more information, please visit www.avenirgrowth.com.