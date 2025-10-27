Let It Dough: Club Wyndham and Pillsbury Unveil the Doughboy’s First-Ever Holiday Baking Suite in New York City

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This holiday season, Club Wyndham®, the nation’s largest vacation ownership club, and Pillsbury, the beloved baking brand, have teamed up to co-create the ultimate holiday getaway: the Doughboy’s first-ever holiday baking escape. The Pillsbury Let It Dough Suite at Club Wyndham Midtown 45 is a first-of-its-kind, whimsical, cottage-core inspired retreat designed to feel like the sweetest holiday home-away-from-home in the heart of New York City.

The Pillsbury Let It Dough Suite at Club Wyndham Midtown 45 is a first-of-its-kind, whimsical, cottage-core inspired retreat designed to feel like the sweetest holiday home-away-from-home in the heart of New York City. Share

Now open for booking, the immersive suite will welcome guests beginning November 17 for two- and three-night stays through January 6, 2026, and accommodates up to four guests. The custom-designed suite offers an icing-draped invitation into the Pillsbury Doughboy’s world, featuring cozy, cookie-inspired décor and a fridge stocked with ready-to-bake Pillsbury favorites.

“At Club Wyndham, we’re all about creating unforgettable vacations where families can unwind and reconnect, and what better way to do that than over warm cookies and a sprinkle of holiday magic?” said Annie Roberts, senior vice president of Club & Owner Services, Club Wyndham. “We’ve teamed up with Pillsbury to transform one of our spacious suites into a first-of-its-kind holiday baking retreat. Guests can bake, decorate and celebrate the season in true New York City style, wrapped in the warmth and nostalgia of holiday baking traditions with Pillsbury.”

THE PILLSBURY DOUGHBOY’S HOLIDAY RETREAT

From the cookie-scented entryway to a cinnamon-roll-inspired bedroom, every detail transports fans into the Doughboy’s whimsical world. Each room feels like a two-dimensional bakery sketch come to life, where icing drips from the walls and every room is muraled with Pillsbury blue shelves brimming with hand-drawn cookie jars, mixing bowls and oven mitts, while frosted windows reveal snowy holiday scenes. A three-dimensional Christmas tree and twinkling garland strung with playful cookie ornaments add even more charm to this holiday haven.

This decked out suite includes several interactive touchpoints, like a cozy electric fireplace and a Pillsbury photobooth where guests can snap holiday greeting cards to send home to their loved ones and share on social media. The suite also features a special phone booth with direct access to the Doughboy’s Holiday Hot Line to hear holiday baking tips delivered with his iconic giggle. When it's time to get hands-on, guests will find their refrigerator fully stocked with Ready-To-Bake Pillsbury cookie dough and Grands! Sweet Rolls – and for those craving more, an in-suite Cookie Concierge is just a call away.

After a day of fun, travelers will drift off to sleep in warm, doughy comfort in an adorable bedroom celebrating the icon of every holiday morning: the cinnamon roll. Swirled patterns, icing drips, and playful Doughboy touches wrap the space in warm, doughy comfort to create a sweet retreat that feels just as inviting as pulling fresh cinnamon rolls from the oven on Christmas morning.

Highlights of the Let It Dough Suite include:

Pillsbury-Stocked Kitchen: With a fridge full of Pillsbury Ready-to-Bake treats and a baking kit stocked with sprinkles, oven mitts, aprons and more, the suite’s fully-appointed kitchen is designed for holiday memory-making.

With a fridge full of Pillsbury Ready-to-Bake treats and a baking kit stocked with sprinkles, oven mitts, aprons and more, the suite’s fully-appointed kitchen is designed for holiday memory-making. Cookie Concierge Service : Need more dough? Just ring for festive reinforcements to have additional baking supplies delivered right to the suite.

: Need more dough? Just ring for festive reinforcements to have additional baking supplies delivered right to the suite. Instagrammable Holiday Décor & Holiday Greeting Cards: Take a seat at the interactive photobooth and snap holiday greeting cards from a suite that looks like it was lovingly sketched by hand—and sweetened by the Doughboy himself.

Take a seat at the interactive photobooth and snap holiday greeting cards from a suite that looks like it was lovingly sketched by hand—and sweetened by the Doughboy himself. Festive Touches : Pillsbury milk glasses pair perfectly with fresh-baked cookies and piped-in sugar cookie scents. Guests will also receive fluffy Pillsbury eye masks and a cozy blanket to cuddle up with while enjoying their favorite holiday films in front of the electric fireplace.

: Pillsbury milk glasses pair perfectly with fresh-baked cookies and piped-in sugar cookie scents. Guests will also receive fluffy Pillsbury eye masks and a cozy blanket to cuddle up with while enjoying their favorite holiday films in front of the electric fireplace. No-Cleanup Promise: A Club Wyndham resort stay ensures guests enjoy all the sugar and none of the stress.

“For generations, Pillsbury has been at the heart of holiday traditions,” said Michelle Odland, Vice President and Business Unit Director for Pillsbury at General Mills. “Now, on the heels of opening his own home to fans for the first time, the Doughboy is inviting you to see where he vacations with the Let It Dough Suite at Club Wyndham – his home away from home. Just like the Doughboy, guests can bake, laugh and make the sweetest holiday memories in a whole new way.”

SPREADING HOLIDAY CHEER, COAST TO COAST

Though the Let It Dough Suite is limited to New York, the fun doesn’t stop there. Pillsbury and Club Wyndham are spreading holiday cheer nationwide thanks to the Cookie Happy Hour Service available at six select Club Wyndham properties across the country (including Club Wyndham Anaheim, Club Wyndham Atlanta, Club Wyndham Resort at Avon, Club Wyndham Bonnet Creek in Orlando, Club Wyndham Branson at The Meadows, and Club Wyndham Grand Desert in Las Vegas). Guests checking into these resorts can enjoy warm, freshly baked Pillsbury cookies during Cookie Happy Hour on select dates through the duration of the activation, while supplies last.

THE SWEETEST SUITE-STAKES

One lucky winner will unwrap the ultimate holiday escape with a complimentary two-night stay in the Let It Dough Suite from December 17-19, 2025. This unforgettable experience includes round-trip economy airfare for two guests to and from the Big Apple. Ready to turn your holiday into a baked goods dream come true? Learn how to enter the “suite-stakes” now at www.ClubWyndham.com/Pillsbury.

BOOKING DETAILS

The Let It Dough Suite at Club Wyndham Midtown 45 sleeps up to four guests and is available for two- and three-night owner and rental stays from November 17, 2025, through January 6, 2026. Rates start at $399 per night plus tax. Prior to opening to the public, a select number of Club Wyndham owners with existing Midtown 45 reservations between November 3-16 will receive a surprise upgrade opportunity to stay in the suite.

To take an interactive tour of the themed suites and to book a stay, visit www.ClubWyndham.com/Pillsbury.

*SUITE STAY DETAILS: Maximum occupancy is four. Reservations are limited and subject to availability. Valid on select travel dates between Nov. 17, 2025, and Jan. 6, 2026. Two-night or three-night minimum length of stay required depending on travel dates selected. Valid for new reservations only. Cannot be combined with any other offer. Full payment required at the time of booking for the Pillsbury Let It Dough Suite at Club Wyndham. Let It Dough Suite reservations are non-refundable and non-transferable. Cost is for accommodations only and does not include additional expenses such as nightly room tax, airfare, transportation, and other incidental expenses. Offer cannot be combined with any other offer. Void where prohibited by law. All monetary amounts are noted in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

CST: 21414-50 Registration as a seller of travel does not constitute approval by the State of California. Fla. Seller of Travel Reg. No. ST-35519. Washington Seller of Travel Reg. No. 603-338-177. HI TAR No. 7404. Offered by Extra Holidays, LLC, 6277 Sea Harbor Drive, Orlando, FL 32821.

About Club Wyndham®

Club Wyndham® is the flagship vacation ownership brand as part of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL), the world’s largest vacation ownership business. From the busy streets of the Big Apple to the calming shores of Hawaii, Club Wyndham owners have access to more than 100 resorts to unlock new cities, new experiences and new destinations. Club Wyndham lets travelers spark their sense of adventure with spacious resort suites featuring the comforts of home, including fully equipped kitchens, separate living and dining areas, and separate bedrooms, plus resort amenities and quality service. Wander across town, across the country or across the ocean – no matter what’s on your travel bucket list, Club Wyndham offers the chance to live it. All Club Wyndham resorts participate in Wyndham Rewards®, the number one hotel rewards program as named by readers of USA TODAY, and the world's most generous rewards program with more than 60,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide.

For more information, visit ClubWyndham.com. Connect with us on Facebook and Instagram.

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to boldly build its brands, relentlessly innovate, unleash its scale and stand for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names like Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Totino’s, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. General Mills generated fiscal 2025 net sales of U.S. $19 billion. In addition, the company’s share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1 billion. For more information, visit www.generalmills.com.