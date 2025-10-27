GreenMars Real Estate and Acadia Realty Partners Welcome First Homeowners to Wilbur’s Woods in Brunswick, Maine

PORTLAND, Maine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GreenMars Real Estate, a Maine developer of quality, affordable housing, and Acadia Realty Partners, a Portland-based investment firm, hosted a ribbon cutting event today at Wilbur’s Woods in Brunswick, a new professionally designed pocket community of affordable and workforce housing supported by the Affordable Homeownership Program. Governor Janet Mills and Speaker Ryan Fecteau spoke at the event, commending the developers and advocating for similar efforts to help address Maine’s housing crisis. Wilbur’s Woods delivers 21 single-family homes to mid-coast Maine that are priced at $325,000 for households who earn less than $105,360 annually.

The Affordable Homeownership Program, an initiative of the Governor’s Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan, was established at MaineHousing to address a lack of starter homes for first-time homebuyers in Maine. To date, the program has invested nearly $20 million to help build more than 300 new single-family homes in 21 communities across the state.

“Today, I was proud to be at Wilbur’s Woods to celebrate the latest homes to be built with the support of my Affordable Homeownership Program, which has assisted the construction of hundreds of single-family homes around the state,” said Governor Janet Mills. “The national news is full of stories about the high cost of living, and the difficulties families are having renting or buying a house. Well, here in Maine, we’re doing something about it through successful housing programs and sensible policy to help build more homes for Maine people – like these at Wilbur’s Woods.”

“The starter home in Maine is nearly extinct,” said Ryan Fecteau, the 105th Speaker of the Maine House and a long-standing champion of housing reform. “As someone who grew up in affordable housing, I believe GreenMars Real Estate and Acadia Realty Partners have shown true leadership in leveraging Maine’s nation-leading housing laws. Wilbur’s Woods is a great example of forward-thinking development that delivers homes to working Mainers that they can afford. It’s a model for other developers and municipalities, like Brunswick, focused on helping Maine solve a severe lack of housing options.”

Wilbur’s Woods is a professionally designed community of 21 single-family homes and an 18-unit, multi-family residence exclusively available to renters who meet affordable-to-moderate income levels determined by the Town of Brunswick. GreenMars expects to break ground on the multi-family residence by the end of 2025. Located within a mile of Bowdoin College, churches, schools, medical buildings, and Brunswick’s historic downtown, Wilbur’s Woods surrounds a grassy recreational area, walking trails and undisturbed forested areas. Shared amenities such as grilling and picnic areas and ADA-compliant, public walkways foster community and connection among residents.

“Landmark legislation like LD2003 and LD1829 distinguish Maine as a national leader in housing abundance,” said Chris Marshall, co-founder of GreenMars Real Estate. “Governor Mills and Speaker Fecteau have been instrumental in championing regulatory reform initiatives that help Maine address its housing crisis effectively. Wilbur’s Woods mirrors their vision, delivering a beautiful new community of affordable homes and rental units for essential workers, first-time homebuyers and young professionals, among others who have been priced out of the mid-coast housing market. We thank MaineHousing and the Town of Brunswick, whose support made it possible for 21 new neighbors—social workers, nurses, teachers—to realize the financial, social and emotional benefits of owning their own home.”

GreenMars and Acadia Realty Partners are proud to work alongside several Maine-owned businesses on the development of Wilbur’s Woods, including Nelson Property Services, Ben and Sons Construction, Bath Savings, Alexander Wiss of Keller Williams Realty, and Shannon Richards, founder of Hay Runner. GreenMars and Acadia are also developing two large-scale communities that leverage LD2003 in Portland, Deering Village and Stroudwater Commons. GreenMars expects to break ground on Stroudwater Commons by the end of 2025.

“Projects like Wilbur’s Woods can be difficult to create and even harder to fund,” said Justin Schair, Managing Partner of Acadia Realty Partners (ARP). “Acadia Realty Partners is thrilled to support housing that drives economic growth and strengthens communities. Wilbur’s Woods reflects this investing mission. We’ll continue to help expand housing opportunities for Maine’s workforce and families by aligning innovative development with long-term capital.”

About GreenMars Real Estate

Nate Green and Chris Marshall completed their first Maine “renovation” at eight years old. In 2011, they created Portland, Maine-based GreenMars Real Estate to channel their childhood passion into building communities that benefit Maine people. Current projects include Stroudwater Commons and Deering Village, two large-scale developments that exemplify the impact of Maine’s innovative housing legislation. GreenMars also repurposed Nasson in the Pines in Springvale, transforming former college dormitories into modern housing. To learn more about GreenMars and its commitment to making homeownership affordable and supporting the long-term growth and prosperity of Maine, please visit www.greenmars.com.

About Acadia Realty Partners

Acadia Realty Partners invests in residential and mixed-use projects across Maine and the Northeast, partnering with leading developers to create enduring value and resilient returns through disciplined, fundamentals-driven execution. Acadia Realty Partners is the real estate platform of Acadia Capital Group, a diversified investment firm that builds and backs businesses and real estate assets with long-term value potential. The firm partners with exceptional operators, founders, and developers to create, acquire, and scale opportunities across both real estate and private markets.