The Viral Accordion Table Launches in the U.S. — Effortless Design, Endless Possibility

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Accordion Table, an award-winning expandable dining table from Croatia that has taken the internet by storm, has officially launched in the United States. Recognized with the BIG SEE Product Design Award 2025, this innovative, space-saving piece redefines how people gather, dine, and live — expanding effortlessly to make room for everyone.

Crafted from solid Slavonian oak and finished by hand, the Accordion Table showcases Croatian craftsmanship, modern engineering, and sustainable design. With a single pull, the table expands seamlessly — no heavy lifting, no leaf storage, and no assembly required. The result is a transformative, space-saving solution designed for modern homes, open-concept living, and flexible lifestyles.

Designed & produced by Tvin, a Croatian manufacturer with over a century of furniture-making expertise, the Accordion Table reflects a legacy of quality and innovation. It delivers both form and function in equal measure.

Key Features:

Effortless Expansion – Extend or contract in seconds with one smooth motion.

– Extend or contract in seconds with one smooth motion. No Leaf Storage – Integrated design eliminates the need for extra parts.

– Integrated design eliminates the need for extra parts. Sustainably Made – Crafted from oak sourced from responsibly managed forests.

– Crafted from oak sourced from responsibly managed forests. Award-Winning Design – Honored with the BIG SEE Product Design Award 2025.

– Honored with the BIG SEE Product Design Award 2025. Modern Aesthetic – Minimalist lines & timeless materials.

– Minimalist lines & timeless materials. Free White Glove Delivery – Arrives ready to host, with assembly included.

– Arrives ready to host, with assembly included. 30-Day Peace of Mind Policy – Enjoy your table at home; if you don’t love it, returns are free.

Following its viral online success, the Accordion Table is now available to U.S. customers through accordiontable.com. Its patented accordion mechanism makes it a standout solution for those seeking luxury furniture that adapts effortlessly to changing needs.

“Accordion Table represents a new era of functional design,” said Hrvoje Vampovac, CEO of Tvin. “People love that they can extend a fully set table in seconds to accommodate more guests. It’s innovation you live with, crafted with the quality and intention European furniture is known for.”

With its blend of smart design and craftsmanship, the Accordion Table is setting a new standard for modern expandable furniture.

Availability:

The Accordion Table is available for purchase now, with nationwide white-glove deliveries beginning in November 2025.

Every order includes in-home setup, packaging removal, and a 30-day peace of mind return policy — offering customers the confidence to experience the design in their own home, risk-free.

Experience the table in motion at accordiontable.com.

Usage Rights:

Members of the press may use photography and video assets available at accordiontable.com or on Instagram @accordiontable.

About Accordion Table

Accordion Table™ is a design-led furniture brand redefining how people gather and live. Handcrafted in Croatia from solid oak, each table combines heritage craftsmanship with modern engineering to create a seamless, expandable design that adapts effortlessly to any space.

Developed by Tvin, one of Southeast Europe’s oldest and most respected furniture manufacturers with over a century of woodworking expertise, Accordion Table represents a new generation of functional, sustainable design made for modern living.