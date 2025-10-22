Alcoa Corporation Secures Long-Term Energy Contract and Announces $60M Capital Investment in U.S. Smelter

MASSENA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA, ASX: AAI) (“Alcoa”) announced two strategically important developments for its Massena Operations in New York: a new 10-year energy contract with New York Power Authority (NYPA) and a capital investment of approximately $60 million in the facility’s anode baking furnace, a key component of the aluminum smelting process.

The 10-year energy contract provides Massena Operations with 240 megawatts of competitively priced renewable energy and will be in effect April 1, 2026, with a possibility to extend for two additional five-year terms.

In addition to the contract, Alcoa is investing approximately $60 million through 2028 to rebuild and modernize the smelter’s anode baking furnace, which supplies the smelting process with anodes. This investment is made possible by the new energy contract and a grant of approximately $6 million from Empire State Development (ESD).

“We are proud to make aluminum in New York and the United States. Long-term, competitively priced energy enables Alcoa to proceed with this important investment that will help us meet the demands of today while planning for tomorrow,” said Alcoa President and CEO William F. Oplinger. “We are extremely pleased to have worked with NYPA and ESD to achieve this outcome for our Massena Operations, which will continue to bring economic benefits to the region and sustain American manufacturing.”

Massena Operations has an annual nameplate capacity of 130,000 metric tons and is the world’s longest continuously operating smelter, with aluminum production beginning in 1902. It is one of the four remaining smelters in the United States, employing approximately 550 workers (including contractors) and contributing more than $66 million in direct salaries, wages and benefits, and $90 million in contracts with 1,800 U.S. suppliers in 2024.

Alcoa (NYSE: AA; ASX: AAI) is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products with a vision to build a legacy of excellence for future generations. With a values-based approach that encompasses integrity, operating excellence, care for people and courageous leadership, our purpose is to Turn Raw Potential into Real Progress. Since developing the process that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life, our talented Alcoans have developed breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to greater efficiency, safety, sustainability and stronger communities wherever we operate.

