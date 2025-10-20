Worldpay Signs Exclusive Agreement to Power Kroger’s Payment Processing

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Worldpay®, an industry leading payments technology company, announced today that it has signed an exclusive agreement to provide Kroger with comprehensive payment processing services for in-store, online and mobile transactions. Kroger is one of the world's largest food retailers and serves over 11 million customers daily through e-commerce and grocery stores under a variety of banner names.

"We are pleased to be selected by Kroger to provide our full suite of innovative payment solutions,” said Jason Pavona, general manager, North America, at Worldpay. “As payments methods continue to evolve, we look forward to helping keep Kroger at the leading edge of commerce innovation. Time and time again, industry leaders like Kroger continue to choose Worldpay as their preferred payments provider because of our collaborative approach and deep expertise in optimizing the payments experience.”

Worldpay’s role is central to delivering a shopper-friendly experience to Kroger customers. With its innovative payment solutions, reliable service, and robust security, Worldpay helps optimize payment processes and ensures a seamless, secure, and convenient experience at checkout, whether buying online or in-store.

