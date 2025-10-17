KBRA Releases Research – The Forward Look—European and UK Credit Views: Q4 2025

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases the latest quarterly report highlighting our European Macro Strategist Gordon Kerr’s view on key economic indicators, as well as what he identifies as the most influential factors driving credit markets in the upcoming quarter. The report also examines credit market valuations in the context of current and future market conditions.

KBRA expects key factors driving credit market conditions in Q4 to include credit tailwinds still slow to develop in Europe, despite a supportive market environment for European credit. Headwinds facing the market include unresolved budgetary considerations in the UK and France, which are holding back investment. In addition, signs of still sticky inflation remain a consideration for the months ahead as investor interest turns to 2026.

Click here to view the report.

About KBRA

KBRA, one of the major credit rating agencies, is registered in the U.S., EU, and the UK. KBRA is recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency in Taiwan, and is also a Designated Rating Organization for structured finance ratings in Canada. As a full-service credit rating agency, investors can use KBRA ratings for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Doc ID: 1011842