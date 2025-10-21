Anrok Raises Series C to Bring Funding to Over $100 Million

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anrok, the global sales tax compliance platform powering the world's fastest-growing digital businesses, today announced a $55 million Series C funding round led by Spark Capital, with participation from Sapphire Ventures and existing investors Khosla Ventures, Sequoia Capital, and Index Ventures. The round brings Anrok's total funding to over $100M, accelerating the company's mission of using AI-native automation to transform global sales tax compliance so modern companies can focus on growing their business.

Anrok surpasses $100M in total funding with Series C round, serving 3,000+ companies globally—including AI leaders like Anthropic, Clay, and Cursor. Share

Today, Anrok serves over 3,000 global finance leaders. Companies like Anthropic, Cursor, and Notion rely on Anrok to automate global tax compliance, with comprehensive coverage across all countries and jurisdictions where businesses operate, saving teams 90% of time on sales tax compliance every month.

Anrok serves businesses across the entire digital economy—from AI companies and SaaS providers to e-commerce marketplaces and hardware businesses. With over 40% of the Forbes AI 50 relying on Anrok for tax compliance, the company has achieved explosive growth and established itself as the leading solution for the world's most innovative technology companies.

The global sales tax landscape is rapidly evolving. In the U.S., state rules continue to multiply, while globally more than 100 countries now impose VAT or GST on digital products. Based on Anrok’s analysis of over 32 million monthly transactions, companies experience explosive growth in filing requirements as they scale — jumping from 2 annual filings at under $1M revenue to 94+ filings at $50M+ revenue, a staggering 47x increase. Meanwhile, the percentage of revenue subject to taxation more than doubles from 20% to 51%+ as companies expand globally, creating exponential complexity that manual processes simply cannot handle. Anrok is the only solution with full global compliance coverage across all jurisdictions and countries and a technology platform that combines AI-native automation with tax expertise, helping finance teams stay compliant and ahead of constant regulatory change.

Built by Tax Experts, Powered by Human-AI Collaboration

Anrok is an AI-native company founded and built by technology veterans in AI and infrastructure software, who brought together a team of global tax and accounting experts that innovate alongside partners and customers.

"Knowing our tax compliance automatically scales with our billing allows us to focus on product development without diverting engineering resources to tax complexity,” said Connor Solimano, Business Operations and Strategy at Cursor.

What sets Anrok apart is its approach to combining artificial intelligence with human expertise. While AI excels at routine tasks like document extraction and automation, tax compliance is deterministic and requires thorough documentation for audit defense—making expert oversight of AI-generated results critical. Anrok's hybrid approach uses AI for workflow efficiency gains while keeping infrastructure and human experts in the loop for accuracy and assurance over results.

"Global sales tax compliance has been broken for too long – it's one of those problems that gets exponentially harder as companies scale," said Yasmin Razavi, General Partner at Spark Capital. "Anrok has built the first solution that actually scales with modern businesses. They understand that commerce is global - you need to deeply understand local requirements to support modern commerce. We're excited to back this team as they become essential infrastructure for global businesses."

Accelerating Platform Innovation and Market Expansion

The Series C funding will accelerate Anrok’s product partnerships, fuel innovation in global sales tax compliance automation, and support expanded R&D investments in AI to meet the needs of the world’s fastest-growing companies.

“Anrok powers compliance for some of the fastest growing AI companies worldwide,” concludes Michelle Valentine, CEO and co-founder at Anrok. “We’re building the tax infrastructure that can keep up with the pace and scale of their demand, and allow customers to focus on growing their business across borders.”

About Anrok

Anrok is the global tax compliance platform for modern businesses. From startups to enterprises, finance teams choose Anrok for automated nexus monitoring, tax calculations, filing and remittance, and audit-ready reporting across 100+ countries. Built by tax and finance experts specifically for digital-first companies with complex business models, Anrok transforms tax compliance from a manual burden into automated infrastructure. Founded in 2020, the company is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more at anrok.com.