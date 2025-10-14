-

KBRA Releases Research – Unpacking Small Business ABS: Essential Insights for a Maturing Asset Class

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases research analyzing the small business lending (SBL) sector, which has emerged as a meaningful asset class within structured finance, driven by alternative capital sources, fintech innovation, and shifting borrower demand. Over the past decade, KBRA has rated more than $14 billion in small business ABS in the United States.

This report provides an overview of the changing SBL landscape, with a focus on term loans, lines of credit (LoC), and merchant cash advances (MCA). Further, we examine origination channels and practices that shape borrower acquisition and their implications for ABS structures and considers the role of guarantees, security interests, and regulatory factors in influencing credit performance.

Key Takeaways

  • Nonbank and fintech lenders have become vital sources of working capital for small businesses, using data-driven underwriting to fill the gap left by traditional banks and expanding the pool of collateral for small business ABS. As of 2024, their share of applications stood at 24%, increasing from 17% in 2020.
  • Term loans, LoCs, and MCAs each carry distinct legal, structural, and credit risk considerations. Unlike term loans and LoCs, MCAs are not considered debt and therefore have limited avenues of recourse for lenders relative to loans and LoCs.
  • The mix of direct originations versus broker-driven channels may impact portfolio quality, with direct originations typically leading to higher quality applicants, while syndication arrangements increasingly serve to align interests and extend lending capacity.
  • The use of performance or personal guarantees and Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) filings establishes varying levels of lender protection and affects recoveries in stress scenarios.
  • A growing patchwork of state laws now requires consumer-style disclosures for small business financing, including annual percentage rate (APR) and total repayment terms. These rules vary across jurisdictions, creating operational complexity and potential liability for interstate or national lenders. Products like MCAs, which do not naturally fit into APR frameworks, face heightened compliance challenges—raising legal, reputational, and competitive risks for issuers.

Click here to view the report.

Recent Publications

About KBRA

KBRA, one of the major credit rating agencies, is registered in the U.S., EU, and the UK. KBRA is recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency in Taiwan, and is also a Designated Rating Organization for structured finance ratings in Canada. As a full-service credit rating agency, investors can use KBRA ratings for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Doc ID: 1011773

Contacts

Maxim Berger
Senior Director
+1 646-731-1260
maxim.berger@kbra.com

Jack Kahan
Senior Managing Director, Global Head of ABS & RMBS
+1 646-731-2486
jack.kahan@kbra.com

Yee Cent Wong
Senior Managing Director, Lead Analytical Manager, Structured Finance Ratings
+1 646-731-2374
yee.cent.wong@kbra.com

Media Contact

Adam Tempkin
Senior Director of Communications
+1 646-731-1347
adam.tempkin@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Arielle Smelkinson
Senior Director
+1 646-731-2369
arielle.smelkinson@kbra.com

Industry:

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

Details
Headquarters: New York City, New York
CEO: Jim Nadler
Employees: 400+
Organization: PRI
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#creditratingagency
#creditratings
#financialmarkets
#fixedincome
#kbra
#kbraratings
#kbraresearch
#ratingagency
#structuredfinance

Contacts

Maxim Berger
Senior Director
+1 646-731-1260
maxim.berger@kbra.com

Jack Kahan
Senior Managing Director, Global Head of ABS & RMBS
+1 646-731-2486
jack.kahan@kbra.com

Yee Cent Wong
Senior Managing Director, Lead Analytical Manager, Structured Finance Ratings
+1 646-731-2374
yee.cent.wong@kbra.com

Media Contact

Adam Tempkin
Senior Director of Communications
+1 646-731-1347
adam.tempkin@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Arielle Smelkinson
Senior Director
+1 646-731-2369
arielle.smelkinson@kbra.com

Social Media Profiles
KBRA X
KBRA Analytics X
More News From Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2025-11 (SEMT 2025-11)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to 72 classes of mortgage pass-through certificates from Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2025-11 (SEMT 2025-11), a $499.9 million prime RMBS transaction. The pool is comprised of 410 first-lien, fully amortizing fixed rate mortgages with 30-year, 29-year and 15-year maturity terms. The collateral is characterized by a weighted average (WA) original credit score of 777 and moderate borrower equity, with a WA original LTV of 72.5% and WA original...

KBRA Releases Research – Non-QM RMBS Default Study: Credit Attribute Insights

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases its latest non-qualified mortgage (NQM) RMBS default study. In this report, we add new borrower- and loan-level variables and report results for these additions through August 30, 2025 (the latest available), to capture emerging trends in the non-prime RMBS market. These include: Self-Employment Status, Number of Borrowers, Number of Mortgaged Properties, Due Diligence Results, Lease-in-Place (LIP) Flag, and Prepayment Penalty Term (PPT). These enhanceme...

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Santander Mortgage Asset Receivable Trust 2025-CES1 (SAN 2025-CES1)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to eight classes of mortgage-backed notes from Santander Mortgage Asset Receivable Trust 2025-CES1 (SAN 2025-CES1), a $289.3 million RMBS transaction, as of the cut-off date, sponsored by Santander Bank, N.A. and Canyon PS1-25 Holdings, LP. The pool consists entirely of newly originated closed-end second lien mortgages (CES; 100.0%). The underlying pool is seasoned less than three months on average and comprises 3,741 loans originated...
Back to Newsroom