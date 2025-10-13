Rilla and Neighborly® Combine Forces to Empower Plumbers, HVAC Technicians with AI

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rilla, the leading AI coaching platform for in-person sales teams, today announced the success of its landmark collaboration with Neighborly®, the world’s largest home services company. Together, the companies are transforming how thousands of home service professionals train, sell, and deliver exceptional customer service.

"Eighty-five percent of commerce still happens offline, yet until now, there’s been no way to truly understand those interactions at scale. Rilla changes that — giving teams a coaching edge and direct access to the voice of the customer" Share

This announcement follows Neighborly’s conference, where Rilla was named Vendor of the Year, a prestigious award voted on by franchise owners to honor ProTradeNet® vendors making the greatest impact across the network. The recognition comes just five months after the companies joined forces, underscoring the speed at which Rilla’s technology has scaled and delivered measurable results for Neighborly franchise owners.

“This collaboration represents the future of in-person sales,” said Sebastian Jimenez, CEO of Rilla. “Neighborly’s incredible scale and commitment to excellence make them the ideal fit to lead this transformation. Eighty-five percent of commerce still happens offline, yet until now, there’s been no way to truly understand those interactions at scale. Rilla changes that — giving teams a coaching edge and direct access to the voice of the customer so they can coach better, win more, and deliver exceptional experiences.”

Scaling Fast, Delivering Results.

Since launch, Rilla has rolled out across more than 500 Neighborly franchise locations, equipping over 2,000 service professionals with real-time coaching tools to improve performance and consistency. Using Rilla's proprietary AI, conversations with customers are automatically transcribed and analyzed, generating insights that empower Neighborly’s sales managers to coach service professionals more effectively and at scale.

“At Neighborly, we serve two customers: the end consumer and our franchise owners. Rilla empowers our franchise owners by coaching their service professionals in real time—helping them deliver the kind of exceptional experience that keeps customers coming back,” said Mike Davis, CEO of Neighborly. “Everyone wins with Rilla: service professionals build their book of business faster, customers receive world-class service, and our 19 North American brands gain the consistency that is gold in franchising.”

More Coaching, More Wins.

In just five months, Neighborly has captured and analyzed over 375,000 customer conversations with Rilla, driving thousands of targeted coaching moments and fueling nearly 4,000 hours of coaching. These results have translated into measurable performance gains for Neighborly’s brands, including:

13% increase in average ticket size

1.9% boost in close rates across participating franchises

Thousands of targeted coaching moments delivered

To understand the true value of this strategic partnership, hear more from Neighborly here.

Unprecedented Consumer Intelligence

Beyond coaching, Rilla provides Neighborly with a powerful new source of consumer intelligence. By capturing and analyzing hundreds of thousands of real-world customer conversations, Neighborly gains a real-time understanding of customer needs, preferences, and pain points across all its brands and verticals.

“The first time I saw Rilla in action, two things stood out: access to the voice of the customer and the ability to turn that voice into actionable data,” said Tanner Stutz, SVP Data Insights and Strategic Operations for Neighborly. “Having customer conversations at our fingertips — and being able to extract insights to make smarter decisions is a massive value add.”

Rilla Set to Appear at Dreamforce

Rilla is set to make its debut appearance at Salesforce’s Dreamforce conference in San Francisco. Attendees can learn more about Rilla at booth #326. Additionally, Rilla is set to host an intimate, moderated Q&A with San Francisco Legend, Pro Football Hall of Fame Wide Receiver, and 3x Super Bowl Champion Jerry Rice and 14x All-Star, 7x MVP, and all-time home run record holder Barry Bonds on performing at the highest standards.

The conversation will cover what it takes to achieve greatness in sports, coaching, and business – and the lessons in-person sales leaders can use to win. The conversation will be moderated by Rilla Founder and CEO Sebastian Jimenez.

Q&A will be followed by an intimate meet and greet before opening up to a larger reception celebrating the beautiful sport of in-person sales. Drinks, sushi, caviar bumps and great conversations will be bountiful.

Space is limited. Please RSVP by October 13th here.

About Rilla

Rilla is the leading AI coaching platform for in-person sales teams. By recording, analyzing, and coaching real-world customer conversations, Rilla helps thousands of businesses sell more, train faster, and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

From home services and remodeling to automotive, dental, and beyond, the world’s top-performing in-person sales teams trust Rilla to improve performance and drive revenue growth every day.

About Neighborly

Neighborly® is a family of global brands focused on being remarkable with consumers and franchise owners. What began as one brand in Waco, Texas, in 1981 has grown to more than 30 brands and 5,500 franchise locations across North America and Europe serving millions of customers. Neighborly offers a proven path to business ownership accompanied by established systems, award-winning brands, training, and continued support throughout the franchising journey.