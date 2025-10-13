ABSOLUT Sport Renews Partnership with CONMEBOL for the 2025–2027 Cycle

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ABSOLUT Sport, a global sports travel and hospitality agency, has announced the renewal of its licensing agreement to remain the exclusive Official Travel Agency of CONMEBOL. The new contract expands the agency’s scope, now including both legs of the CONMEBOL Recopa finals, new brand exposure assets, and the right to create travel packages for all knockout-stage matches of the CONMEBOL Libertadores and CONMEBOL Sudamericana — from the Round of 16 all the way to the grand finals.

Throughout the previous term, ABSOLUT Sport established itself as the leading hospitality agency for CONMEBOL competitions. Between the Copa América and the CONMEBOL Libertadores and Sudamericana finals, the agency served over 35,000 fans, in addition to organizing influencer activations and premium experiences for sponsor brands and other B2B partners in the sports market.

“We are honored to once again be entrusted by CONMEBOL with taking care of the fans — and the brands that invest to experience history live. It’s a recognition of our commitment to ensuring not only that no client is left outside the stadium, but that passion, expertise, and technology come together to exceed expectations and deliver a truly end-to-end, memorable experience,” said Dennis Schreiner, CEO of ABSOLUT Sport.

“Being chosen once again by CONMEBOL is not only an honor, but a reminder of the responsibility we share — to elevate every journey, from the first booking to the final whistle. Our work is about more than logistics; it’s about turning passion into connection, and expertise into unforgettable experiences that celebrate the spirit of South American football,” stated Daniel Berditchevski, Executive Vice President. "It is an extension of the partnership," reaffirms our VP.

“Having ABSOLUT Sport once again on board — an agency with extensive experience in designing hospitality and travel products for fans — reinforces our commitment to putting football supporters at the heart of CONMEBOL’s business strategy. Since 2022, we have worked together to deliver safe, official, and unforgettable experiences at the CONMEBOL Libertadores finals. This renewal consolidates a path of excellence for everyone who wants to live the tournament up close — with structure, organization, and total focus on the fan experience,” said Juan Emilio Roa, CONMEBOL’s Commercial and Marketing Director.

“We have access to the best logistics, accommodations, and hospitality options in cities like Lima and Asunción, and tailor-made solutions for fans, supporter groups, and brands that refuse to miss the peak of South American sportainment,” said Marcelo Carraresi, Chief Commercial Officer. “In 2024, we brought over 20,000 fans to CONMEBOL competitions and hosted brands such as Puma, Mercado Libre, Amstel, and Betano through our hospitality platform to engage their clients, partners, and employees,” he added, highlighting the impact of corporate activations on the business strategy behind the partnership.

Official travel packages are now available—contact us at events@absolut-sport.com for more information.

ABOUT ABSOLUT SPORT

ABSOLUT Sport is a global agency specializing in logistics, travel, and sports hospitality. For 18 years, it has operated worldwide to provide access, comfort, and safety at the world’s leading sports events for fans, corporate groups, and sports delegations.

Since 2022, ABSOLUT Sport has been the Official Agency for the CONMEBOL Libertadores and CONMEBOL Sudamericana finals, while also maintaining partnerships with major Brazilian clubs such as Flamengo, Botafogo, Fluminense, and Cruzeiro. In South America, the agency’s core positioning is built around official licensing — creating travel and hospitality experiences that generate new revenue for rights-holders while protecting the passion and investment of fans and brands who demand safety and authenticity at major sports events.

With offices in Frankfurt (GER), Los Angeles (USA), Rio de Janeiro (BRA), Buenos Aires (ARG), Bogotá (COL), Mexico City (MEX), and Toronto (CAN), ABSOLUT Sport leads the market in travel and hospitality sales for the region’s most sought-after events — including the CONMEBOL Libertadores Final, Copa América, F1 São Paulo GP, and UEFA Champions League Final.

Brands such as Puma, Amstel, Mercado Libre, BTG Pactual, TCL, Coca-Cola, Hyundai, and Havaianas are part of the agency’s portfolio, which includes a dedicated unit focused on designing bespoke B2B hospitality programs.